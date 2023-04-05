Over half of registered voters cast their ballot in the La Crosse County spring elections, with a significant portion of voters choosing to vote prior to election day.

Of the 72,302 registered voters in the county, 37,652 or 52.1% voted in the nonpartisan election – some of the highest voter turnout the county has seen in recent years.

With an expensive and highly watched Supreme Court race, experts anticipated high turnout across the state.

Wisconsin usually sees less than a million votes cast in off-year spring elections without a presidential primary, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. There are two outliers: the 2019 April election that saw 1.2 million ballots cast and the 2011 April election that saw 1.5 million.

Last April, only 29% of voters participated in the nonpartisan election. In 2020, 42,6% of voters turned out, but there was a presidential primary that influenced turnout.

April 2018 was the last local non-partisan election when there was not also a presidential primary occurring. In that election, only 28% of La Crosse county voters participated.

Areas in the county that saw the largest percentage of turnout were in the city of La Crosse. Polls at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse saw the highest turnout at about 67% of registered voters.

Nearly 35%, about 13,000, of those who voted in the county did so via mailed absentee ballots or in-person early absentee.

Early voting numbers for this election nearly doubled those from last year’s spring election, when only about 6,100 people voted early.

County results

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Supreme Court Judge Dan Kelly for a seat on the state Supreme Court with 55.5% of the vote — giving liberals a court majority for the first time in over a decade.

The majority La Crosse County voters supported Protasiewicz for the position on the court. About 64% or 23,961 voters selected Protasiewicz to Kelly's 13,287 or 35.6%.

Three statewide referenda were on the ballot for voters to weigh in on. Voters in La Crosse county and statewide overwhelmingly supported all three.

Two-thirds of voters supported the two measures that expand criteria judges are to consider when setting cash bail and other conditions for releasing someone before trial.

Voters also weighed in on an advisory referendum about welfare work requirements. Almost 80% of La Crosse County voters said they think "able-bodied, childless adults (should) be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits."

That referendum is nonbinding, meaning the outcome won't change any state policies. Many Wisconsinites already are subject to work requirements as a condition for certain taxpayer-funded benefits like FoodShare assistance.