Holmen voters approve school, public safety referendums

Holmen area residents made decisions on spending referendums Tuesday.

Voters were approving both school district referendums. In unofficial results with 6 of 7 precincts reporting, the first referendum had 6,390 in favor and the second 6,212, both over 60%

The school referendum asked voters to approve renovations and mechanical upgrades to Holmen Middle School and Viking and Evergreen elementary schools. The recurring referendum sought to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $650,000 annually starting in 2024-25 to fund technology and maintenance needs. The district is already operating on a referendum that allows the district to exceed the property tax cap by $450,000 through 2023-24. School officials projected a tax increase of $36 on a $300,000 property.

Voters approved the public safety referendum in unofficial results. In Holmen village 3,034 or 67% voted yes, and in the Town of Holland 1,352 or 57% voted yes.