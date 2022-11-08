Holmen voters approve school, public safety referendums

Holmen area residents made decisions on spending referendums Tuesday.
Voters were approving both school district referendums. In unofficial results with 6 of 7 precincts reporting, the first referendum had 6,390 in favor and the second 6,212, both over 60%
The school referendum asked voters to approve renovations and mechanical upgrades to Holmen Middle School and Viking and Evergreen elementary schools. The recurring referendum sought to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $650,000 annually starting in 2024-25 to fund technology and maintenance needs. The district is already operating on a referendum that allows the district to exceed the property tax cap by $450,000 through 2023-24. School officials projected a tax increase of $36 on a $300,000 property.
Voters approved the public safety referendum in unofficial results. In Holmen village 3,034 or 67% voted yes, and in the Town of Holland 1,352 or 57% voted yes.
The public safety referendum involves the village of Holmen and town of Holland. The village asked voters to approved the cost hiring four to five police officers. The Holmen Fire Department, which covers the village and town of Holland, asked voters for funding to staff four to five firefighters/EMTs per shift. The refendum was expected to increase taxes in the village by $138 per $100,000 of property value. The tax impact in the town of Holland is estimated at $135 per $100,000.
The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.