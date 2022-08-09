Key primary races bringing La Crosse County voters to polls; voting 'steady all day'

Although primary elections can often mean a lower voter turnout, some key elections in Wisconsin's partisan primary on Tuesday were bringing La Crosse County voters to the polls.

In addition to some local races, Tuesday's election features the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, a crowded and pivotal race expected to help determine which party controls the House, and the statewide gubernatorial race that has featured a divided Republican ticket.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer told the Tribune that as of about 4:30 p.m., the polls she had heard from had been "steady all day," which will likely translate to a good turnout.

"With candidates dropping out of the race in the last week or so, we thought we might be a little slower than we initially planned for. But I think there were still enough hotly contested races on both the Democratic ticket and Republican ticket to get voters to the polls," Dankmeyer said.

At the Myrick Park Center in La Crosse, voters were flowing steadily in and out of the polling place early in the afternoon, and they were emblematic of how the contested races on the ballot were motivating voters.

Some Democratic voters viewed the election as critical to preserving democracy and said that abortion and women's issues motivated them even more.

"I'm very concerned about where our country is at right now," said Mary Justinger. "And no matter which party, I think it's important we have really thoughtful, intelligent candidates who have at least read the constitution and understand how democracy is supposed to work."

Justinger, a former history teacher who is 75 years old, said she has voted in nearly almost every election since she was 21. She called the division in America "deeply troubling," and described voting as a way to come together, and said the general election in November was "the turning point in America's future."

Betty Benford shared this urgency. "I am a Democrat, and I think we need to get in the House and stop them from trying to tell us what to do with our bodies."

Justinger said she was inclined to vote for a woman in the 3rd Congressional District race because she thought women's rights were "critical." Although she called all of the Democratic candidates in the 3rd Congressional District "excellent," she voted for Deb McGrath because of her background.

As a Black woman, Benford said that voting was especially important to her. "Being in the Black culture, sometimes we think that voting wouldn't make a difference, but I believe that one vote that the party gets makes a difference," she said.

Every morning, Benford sends a "good morning" text to about 10 people, and on Tuesday morning, she added: "Don't forget to vote."

"If you're not going to get out and vote, then don't complain about it," Benford said.

For Greg H., who didn't want his last name used in this story, the gubernatorial and congressional races similarly encouraged him to vote Republican.

"We need to replace the leadership we got," he said.

He said he didn't have much insight on other races on the ballot, but his vote for Tim Michels in the gubernatorial race demonstrated the current divide in the Republican party.

"I don't really know a lot about him, but I just know Trump endorsed him," he said.

Those voting at the Myrick Park Center had to navigate the reconstruction of La Crosse Street, routing them by way of HWY 16 and Losey Boulevard, but voters said they had little to no trouble still getting to the polling place on Tuesday.

Greg H. said he drove by the polling place on Sunday to make sure he knew how to get around the construction, and Benford similarly looked it up ahead of time to map things out.

Justinger said she didn't check her route ahead of time, but still found her way.

"It took longer, but it's important enough to do," she said.

Dankmeyer said there were no major issues to report at the polls as of Tuesday afternoon.

"It's been a typical day and good training for November when we expect to be a lot busier," she said.

Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. If you're still in line when polls close, you can stay in line and still vote. To find out if you're registered, see your polling place location or what's on your ballot, visit MyVote.wi.gov.