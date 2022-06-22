La Crosse city council member Chris Woodard running for state Assembly

La Crosse Common Council member Chris Woodard is making a run for state Assembly, running as a Republican against longtime Democratic Rep. Jill Billings in the 95th District, according to paperwork filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Woodard was first elected to the city council last year, and his run for state office comes shortly after an unsuccessful bid for La Crosse County Board this past spring.

"I think it's time for a change in regards to the representation in District 95," Woodard told the Tribune. He said the district needs somebody who is, "willing to do the right thing and work with all legislators down there."

Woodard said bipartisanship would be fundamental to him if he were elected, describing the current state of the Legislature as a "mess." He emphasized that some of his leading issues are roads and crime, as well as the growing issue of homelessness and the PFAS crisis locally on French Island.

On crime specifically, he said that police need to be better supported to combat it.

"We've seen an uptick in crimes relating to drugs," Woodard said. "We could probably do a lot better fighting that epidemic if the police had the tools, the proper tools to do their job and have the support of the local judges."

He also pointed to his support for legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, saying it was an example of some of the bipartisan work he would want to pursue if elected. He said legalizing cannabis would help bring in more revenue for the state that could address other issues, such as roads.

District 95 is a Democratic stronghold in the state, mostly encompassing the city of La Crosse. Billings has held the seat since 2011, and a Democrat has represented the district for 47 years.

Woodard's first run for office was in 2021, where he ran unopposed for city council and received 84% of the vote.

He has often been a conservative voice on the council. He most recently was one of four council members to oppose a ban on conversion therapy in the city.

In April, Woodard lost an election for the county board, losing to incumbent Dawn Wacek by about 34%.

Billings has faced Republican challengers before. In 2020, she beat Jerome Gundersen with just over 65% of the vote. And in a 2011 special election, she beat David Drewes with more than 72% of the vote to assume the seat for the first time.

The race for state Assembly will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

This story was updated at 11:15 a.m. to include comments from Woodard.

