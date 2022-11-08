 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County sheriff race tight

Fritz Leinfelder

Fritz Leinfelder, Investigator for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department

La Crosse County will have a new sheriff in January.

Fritz Leinfelder is trying to replace Republican Jeff Wolf, who retired after serving a single four-year term. Wolf endorsed Leinfelder in the general election.

Leinfelder works in the sheriff's office as an investigator.

John Siegel is the sheriff's office captain of investigations.

With 40 of 48 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Siegel has 22,793 and Leinfelder has 22,614.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

