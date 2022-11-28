 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County sheriff's race heads to court

The La Crosse County sheriff's election outcome is headed to court, but the losing candidate won't be part of the lawsuit.

A supporter of Republican candidate Fritz Leinfelder filed a lawsuit Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court against County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. The suit challenges the recount result and requests that hundreds of absentee ballots cast by UW-La Crosse students be invalidated.

Democrat John Siegel led Leinfelder by 175 votes on Election Night. Siegel's margin improved by one vote after a Nov. 18 recount.

Leinfelder's campaign sought a recount and later submitted an affadavit challenging over 1,000 absentee ballots in three city wards where a significant number of UW-La Crosse students reside.

Leinfelder conceded the race Nov. 21 and congratulated Siegel. He said he wasn't aware of the lawsuit until contacted Monday by the Tribune. Siegel and Leinfelder are both sworn officers employed by the sheriff's office.

The lawsuit, filed by La Crosse resident Mary Jo Werner, contains many of the same allegations contained in the affadavit. It also raises the issue of allegedly illegible witness signatures on absentee ballots and contends the recount wasn't conducted in the correct sequence as outlined by state statute. 

Werner, the lawsuit states, has standing to sue because Dankmeyer's interpretation and application of the law "disenfranchised (Werner) by diluting her right to vote" and leaves her "aggrieved by the recount."

Dankmeyer, a Democrat, responded to the affadavit by arguing the time to challenge a voter's eligibility is on Election Day, not during a recount. She also said state law acknowledges that students move frequently and that state law "provides special exceptions for them.”

Neither the affadavit nor the lawsuit alleges that any UW-L student voted in more than once.

The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed the right of college students to vote in the community where they reside on Election Day. In 1979, the court upheld a lower court ruling in Symm v United States that allows college students to register in the voting jurisdiction where they attend school.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

