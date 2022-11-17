 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse County Sheriff's race heads to recount

  • 0

The La Crosse County Sheriff's race is headed toward a recount.

Republican Fritz Leinfelder confirmed Thursday that he filed recount request with the La Crosse County clerk. Election night totals showed Democrat John Siegel leading by 175 votes out of more than 54,000 cast. Monday's canvass left the 175-vote margin unchanged.

"In order to ensure that only eligible votes are counted, we are investing in a recount," Leinfelder said in a statement Thursday. "The election was very close. The monies invested in the recount are coming from my campaign account. No taxpayer dollars are being used for this recount."

When asked if there is any evidence that ineligible votes were counted, Leinfelder referred back to the statement.

Siegel is ahead by .32 percentage points. State law allows Leinfelder to ask for a recount, but he needed the margin to fall below .25 for the recount to be conducted at county expense. Paying for recounts between .25 and 1% are the responsibility of the campaign that files the request.

People are also reading…

La Crosse County hasn’t had a recount since the 2016 state Senate race. County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that recount cost $15,000. She anticipates a recount this year would cost more due to rising labor costs.

The clerk’s office could be facing a second recount. In the statewide race for secretary of state, Democrat Douglas La Follette holds a .3 percentage point lead over Republican Amy Loudenbeck.

A representative of Loudenbeck's campaign said Thursday that no decision on a recount will be made until all 72 counties complete their canvasses. Four counties still hadn't reported their canvass numbers as of Thursday morning.

On this episode of Newsmakers, WisconsinEye Host Lisa Pugh sits down with Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief, and Matthew DeFour, Wisconsin Watch Statehouse Bureau Chief, to share their latest thoughts on Wisconsin's future. One week post-election in Wisconsin, and some questions still remain unanswered. The armchair quarterbacks have been working overtime analyzing why voters split their ballots while others are wondering if divided government in Wisconsin will yield different results, particularly as we head into a new budget season.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/11/14/newsmakers-election-recap-with-capitol-reporters-shawn-johnson-and-matthew-defour

Subscribe to Morning Minute newsletter: https://wiseye.org/newsletters

Support WisEye: https://wiseye.org/donate

#wisconsin #wisconsineye #wipolitics #election2022
+1 
John Siegel

Siegel
+1 
Fritz Leinfelder

Leinfelder

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.

But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Child poisonings linked to cough medicine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News