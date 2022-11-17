La Crosse County Sheriff's race heads to recount

The La Crosse County Sheriff's race is headed toward a recount.

Republican Fritz Leinfelder confirmed Thursday that he filed recount request with the La Crosse County clerk. Election night totals showed Democrat John Siegel leading by 175 votes out of more than 54,000 cast. Monday's canvass left the 175-vote margin unchanged.

"In order to ensure that only eligible votes are counted, we are investing in a recount," Leinfelder said in a statement Thursday. "The election was very close. The monies invested in the recount are coming from my campaign account. No taxpayer dollars are being used for this recount."

When asked if there is any evidence that ineligible votes were counted, Leinfelder referred back to the statement.

Siegel is ahead by .32 percentage points. State law allows Leinfelder to ask for a recount, but he needed the margin to fall below .25 for the recount to be conducted at county expense. Paying for recounts between .25 and 1% are the responsibility of the campaign that files the request.

La Crosse County hasn’t had a recount since the 2016 state Senate race. County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that recount cost $15,000. She anticipates a recount this year would cost more due to rising labor costs.

The clerk’s office could be facing a second recount. In the statewide race for secretary of state, Democrat Douglas La Follette holds a .3 percentage point lead over Republican Amy Loudenbeck.

A representative of Loudenbeck's campaign said Thursday that no decision on a recount will be made until all 72 counties complete their canvasses. Four counties still hadn't reported their canvass numbers as of Thursday morning.