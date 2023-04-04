La Crosse County voters strongly supported repealing a Wisconsin ban on abortions in Tuesday's spring election.

The advisory referendum was added to the ballot in January after the County Board of Supervisors voted 16-10 to ask voters their opinion. Results from the referendum are not binding and serve as a gauge for the state legislature of how the public feels about reproductive rights.

La Crosse County abortion ban advisory referendum . Total Vote% Repeal 27,399 75.08% Keep 9,093 24.92% Total votes cast 36,492 100% Precincts reporting 47 of 47

Seventy-five percent of voters said they want to see the 1849 law repealed and 25% said they think the state should keep the law.

Vernon and Milwaukee counties also polled voters on their feelings towards the state's current law on abortion. In Vernon County, voters approved repealing the law by a margin of 65% to 35%.

During the midterm elections this past November, Dane and Racine counties asked residents the same question at the voting booth. Eighty-five percent of voters in Dane County said they want the state to repeal the law, and 71% of voters in Racine voted for a repeal as well.

The question that was on the ballot for La Crosse County voters read: “Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal or keep the state’s 1849 abortion ban that provides no exception in cases of rape or incest nor protect the health of the mother?”