La Crosse will have two additional absentee voting sites ready to go for Aug., Nov. elections

La Crosse voters may have additional locations to vote absentee in person for the upcoming primary and midterm elections.

Two additional absentee voting sites were approved by the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday, though whether or not they will need to be used will depend on the demand and upcoming rulings on drop boxes.

In addition to city hall, the city of La Crosse could host in-person absentee voting at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 6th Street South, and the Northside Policing Center at 713 St. James Street under the new resolution.

Deputy city clerk Sondra Craig told the Tribune that these locations may not need to be used, and that the clerk's office will determine as it gets closer to election time whether it is needed based on how much interest there is in voting absentee.

A pending ruling on an appeal with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on whether drop boxes are legal or not could also affect whether the sites are used, Craig said.

The state Supreme Court ruled that unstaffed drop boxes were illegal to use in the state's April 5 election and beyond, a ruling that also stated that voters had to return their mailed absentee ballots either by mailing them back or by directly returning them to the clerk's office, not at an in-person absentee voting location, a practice that had become more common amid the pandemic.

An appeal has since been filed against this ruling, and the state Supreme Court heard arguments in April, though no ruling has yet to be issued.

If the earlier drop box ruling stands, it may mean there is less demand to have more absentee voting sites since no one would be able to return a mailed absentee ballot to the site.

Craig said the city is still evaluating whether these additional absentee voting sites could legally be considered a "clerk's office" to still allow them to be drop-off locations.

But the main reason the city decided to open up the option for more sites is because of the redesign of city hall, Craig said.

The city council chambers have recently undergone a renovation and most committee and board meetings are now held on the first floor within the chambers or one of its breakout rooms — where voting typically takes place as well.

"We don't want to take over full use of all of it," Craig said. She said it gives the city more flexibility to serve voters.

The city's resolution states the expansion would make in-person absentee voting more "accessible and equitable."

The city could choose any combination of sites for either of the upcoming elections. For example, that means all three could be used for the August primary and just the city hall site could be used for the November general election.

The amount of staffing and supplies available will also determine if either of the additional sites will be used, Craig said.

These decisions will be made with ample time to alert voters, Craig said, and hopefully by the time absentee ballots begin to be mailed to residents. The deadline to begin mailing absentee ballots for the August primary is June 23, though if ballots are available, they could begin to start sending them out sooner.

A primary election will be held on Aug. 9, and a general election will be held Nov. 8. Notable races on the ballot include the Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District race, the U.S. Senate race, and the gubernatorial election.

For more information on voting and elections, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.