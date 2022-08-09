 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leinfelder wins GOP primary for La Crosse County sheriff

Fritz Leinfelder

Fritz Leinfelder, Investigator for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department

Fritz Leinfelder, investigator for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, has won the GOP primary to advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Leinfelder has 6,664 votes, or 72%, to 2,570, or 28%, for  Marte Peterson, patrol captain for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

All 48 county precincts are reporting.  

Leinfelder will face John Siegel, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Siegel has 11,838 votes. 

Siegel is captain of investigation for the sheriff’s office and has 28 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. 

Leinfelder is a 29-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, where he has been an investigator during the past 20 years. He has served on county and state emergency response teams and is a past president of the Wisconsin Narcotics Officers Association.

Sheriff Jeff Wolf is not seeking re-election.

Also, in the contested Democratic clerk of courts race, Tammy Pedretti unofficially won with 6,039 votes, or 51%, over Kelly Goyette, with 5,806 votes, or 49%.

There is no GOP candidate.

