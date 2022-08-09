 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story web only

Live results: Aug. 9 partisan primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

  • 0

Tuesday's partisan primary will narrow down the field in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional.

Four Democrats are vying for the nomination to replace longtime Rep. Ron Kind, who is retiring at the end of this term, and one Republican is running unopposed.

Below are live results as of 9:05 p.m. with partial results from four of 18 counties.

Democratic primary

Candidate Vote tally Percentage 
Rebecca Cooke 2,558 
Mark Neumann 1,359 
Deb McGrath 2,150 
Brad Pfaff 8,748 
Write-in N/A 

People are also reading…

Republican primary

Candidate Vote tally Percentage 
Derrick Van Orden 12,006 
Write-in N/A 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News