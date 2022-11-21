 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Losing candidate's challenge denied in La Crosse County sheriff's race

Ginny Dankmeyer

Ginny Dankmeyer is La Crosse County clerk

Democrat John Siegel's 175-vote margin in the La Crosse County sheriff's race has survived a recount and a bid from his opponent to overturn the result.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said Friday's recount added two votes to Siegel's total and one to Republican Fritz Leinfelder's. On Monday, the clerk's office denied Leinfelder's challenge to the recount.

Leinfelder's campaign submitted an affidavit Saturday alleging that over 1,000 UW-La Crosse students cast illegal ballots. Leinfelder said they failed to meet residency requirements and shouldn't have been allowed to vote in La Crosse County.

All of the votes challenged by Leinfelder appear on supplemental poll lists in Wards 9, 10 and 11, which includes UW-La Crosse and the surrounding area. The campaign claims the invalid votes fall into four categories:

  • 982 voters whose names appeared on poll lists and on UW-La Crosse's fall 2022 registration list but have home addresses in Wisconsin outside La Crosse County.
  • 112 voters on the poll list and UW-L registration list who have home addresses outside the state.
  • 85 voters on the poll list and UW-L registration list with home addresses outside La Crosse County whose voting address doesn't match their registration.
  • 26 voters on the poll list with a UW-L dorm address but whose names don't appear in the list of students received from UW-L through an open records request.

Voters who register sooner than 20 days before the election aren't included in printed poll lists that poll workers use on election day. Instead the names are hand-written in supplemental pages. The Leinfelder campaign says it didn't get access to the supplemental list until late Friday.

The affidavit says the three wards were the only ones in the city that favored a $195 million School District of La Crosse referendum that was overwhelmingly rejected district-wide. Siegel won the three wards by a combined 1,319-988.

"As part of the recount, I determined it would be important to investigate how many students voted in these wards and whether or not they were residents of the wards," the affidavit reads.

The clerk's office rejected Leinfelder's challenge. Dankmeyer said state law accounts for the fact that students move frequently "and provides special exceptions for them."

"It is not necessary that there be intention to remain permanently at the voting residency," Dankmeyer said. "It is sufficient that the place is for the time being home of the voter to the exclusion of other places."

There was nothing in Leinfelder's complaint to indicate any UW-La Crosse student cast more than one ballot on Election Day.

Dankmeyer said Leinfelder was obligated to raise his objections earlier.

“The time to object to a voter’s eligibility based on their residency is on Election Day at the polling place, not at a recount," she said.

Dankmeyer said she is confident with how the election was conducted.

"Once again our recount process shows that voters in La Crosse County can trust that our elections are secure, held with the utmost integrity and transparent," Dankmeyer said. "Voters can be assured that when they cast their ballot, their votes are counted accurately. The hand recount of the ballots today has proven that."

Problems with dozens of electronic vote-counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona were seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats.

Election officials across the United States are bracing for confrontational poll watchers fueled by lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election spread by former President Donald Trump and others, even after Trump's loss was upheld by repeated reviews, audits and recounts, and courts rejected legal challenges. An unsettling reminder of the nation's toxic political climate came last week when a man broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and violently assaulted her husband. The attack on Democratic leader's 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, just before before the Nov. 8 election that will determine control of Congress as well as key statewide and local offices. With threats to public officials at an all-time high, members of Congress were being urged to reach out for additional security resources, including increased police patrols of their neighborhoods.
John Siegel

Siegel
Fritz Leinfelder

Leinfelder

Leinfelder's campaign submitted an affidavit Saturday alleging that over 1,000 UW-La Crosse students cast illegal ballots.

