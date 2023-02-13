A lawsuit challenging the result of the Nov. 8, 2022, La Crosse County Sheriff election is proceeding but won't change the outcome, a lawyer for the plaintiff said.

Democrat John Siegel defeated Republican Fritz Leinfelder by 176 votes in the election to replace retiring sheriff Jeff Wolf. Leinfelder’s campaign sought a recount and later submitted an affidavit challenging over 1,000 absentee ballots in three city wards where a significant number of UW-La Crosse students reside.

A Nov. 18 recount upheld Siegel's victory. Leinfeider conceded the race Nov. 21 and congratulated Siegel.

One of Leinfelder's supporters, Mary Jo Werner, continued to question the recount and filed a lawsuit Nov. 25. The lawsuit raises many of the issues in Leinfelder's affidavit, including:

Whether absentee ballots cast by students were from legitimate residents of La Crosse County.

Illegible witness signatures.

Inability to observe the recount due to order in which it was conducted.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine ruled Dec. 2 that Werner doesn't have standing to sue. However, other elements of the lawsuit remain alive, and Levine has scheduled a motion hearing for July 28.

Werner's attorney, Erik Olsen, acknowledged that the ligation won't overturn the election.

"The result of the recount is not going to change at this point," Olsen said.

Olsen said even if the outcome isn't reversed, the lawsuit would have a positive impact on the administration of future recounts.

"I'm pretty confident we're right about how it's supposed to be held," Olsen said. "If everyone knows what the rules are, it goes much closer to expectations."

The county has defended the integrity of the recount process and said any challenges to voter eligibility should have been prior to election day.

Democrats outpolled Republicans in every partisan race in the county last fall. The sheriff's race was the closest with Siegel winning the city of La Crosse and Leinfelder sweeping every municipality outside the city.

