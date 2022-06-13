No challenger for Van Orden in WI-3 August primary, but four Dems will face off

Four Democrats will appear on the ballot in the Aug. 9 primary ballot for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, and only one Republican will appear without a challenger, setting the course for the battleground race.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, after the June 1 deadline for candidates to submit their signatures, the Democrats officially in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska, former CIA agent Deb McGrath of Menomonie, Eau Claire small business owner Rebecca Cooke, and La Crosse Common Council member Mark Neumann.

Only one Republican, Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien, will appear on the ballot after no challengers emerged.

The primary will narrow down which Democrat will face Van Orden in November, in what could be a decisive race.

The race for Wisconsin's 3rd has been flagged as a critical seat for Republicans to win in order for them to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat will be vacant for the first time in more than two decades after longtime Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, announced he wouldn't be seeking another term.

Kind has endorsed Sen. Pfaff as his replacement, a former staff member of his who has stayed closely aligned with him.

Meanwhile, Van Orden has scooped up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and a number of other high-level Republicans, signaling the importance the GOP is putting on the race.

In the weeks to come, the four Democrats will likely try and stand out from one another before the primary, though much of their campaigns so far have focused on beating Van Orden and not each other.

Voters can only cast votes within one party during primary elections.

Crossover voting, or voting for candidates in multiple parties during the primary, could cause a ballot to become invalid. But La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that choosing a party preference can prevent that from happening.

Voters will be able to indicate on their ballot which party they're voting for in the primary, that way if someone voted for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in another, whichever party they put as their overall preference will get the vote and the ballot can still be counted.

Choosing a party preference won't, however, trigger a straight party vote, meaning if you choose the Republican party as your preference, it won't automatically cast votes for all Republicans on the ballot, and voters will still need to individually choose all the candidates they want to vote for.

The primary race will take place on Aug. 9, and the general election on Nov. 8.

For more information on voting and elections, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

