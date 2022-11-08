 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Onalaska voters approve school referendums

  • 0

Onalaska voters said yes to the school district's two referendums. 

The $75 million Onalaska referendum asked voters for $50 million to thoroughly renovate the middle school with the remaining $25 million earmarked for improvements at the high school. The school district projected a tax increase of $60 on a $100,000 property if the measure passed.

Voters supported the referendums with 4,775 votes for the first and 5,031 for the second, in unofficial results. Both were about 60% in favor. 

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News