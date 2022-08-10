Pfaff wins Democratic primary, will face Van Orden for WI 3rd Congressional District

The stage has been set for Wisconsin's battleground 3rd Congressional District after state Sen. Brad Pfaff won Tuesday's Democratic primary.

According to preliminary results, Pfaff of Onalaska led the field of four Democrats with about 39% of the vote and will face off against Republican and former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden in November.

Van Orden, of Prairie du Chien, ran unopposed and received about 64,561 total votes.

All 18 counties in the district had reported results as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Van Orden and Pfaff are the last two standing for the western Wisconsin seat, which is expected to be a critical district to help determine which party controls the U.S. House after the midterms — and the race is already heating up after a relatively tame primary season.

"Make no mistake, this election will be one of the most important of our lifetime," Pfaff said in a statement, claiming his victory. "Derrick presents a clear and present danger to democracy and has proven time and time again that he lacks the temperament, character, or the judgement to be in Congress."

Van Orden said in his statement that, "The real campaign starts today."

"My opponent Brad Pfaff has never had a job outside of politics and enthusiastically supports President Biden and Pelosi's radical policies and spending that are destroying America in real time," he said.

He added, "Wisconsinites have had enough. They want new leadership, someone who is not a career politician and will be a strong leader in these hard times."

Whoever wins in November will fill the shoes of longtime Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who is retiring at the end of his term after more than two decades in office.

Kind endorsed Pfaff, who previously worked for him, and the two watched results roll in on Tuesday night. Pfaff relates to Kind as a moderate Democrat, but has tried to distance himself some with his rural background and priorities on manufacturing, trade and labor.

Van Orden has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and other top Republican leadership. He has largely followed Trump's lead throughout the fractures of the party, speaking with him at rallies and campaigning in similar ways as the former president.

Close behind Pfaff in the Democratic primary was Eau Claire small business owner Rebecca Cooke, who had received about 31% of the vote. Former CIA officer Deb McGrath of Menomonie received about 19%, and La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann received about 11%.

"While the election results are not what we hoped for, I am proud that we built a movement prioritizing experience, patriotism and pragmatism over the past 10 months," McGrath said in a statement.

This is Van Orden's second time running for Congress. In 2020 he ran against Kind and narrowly lost by 1%, something Democrats have flagged as a critical fault line in their race to keep the seat blue.

Van Orden is a former Navy SEAL and previously lived in Hager City before moving to Prairie du Chien this election cycle.

He has not been without controversy, and one of the largest clouds looming over him is his presence in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though he denied he attended the attack. Reports have claimed that social media posts place him on Capitol grounds during the insurrection, though the Tribune has been unable to independently verify these claims.

Pfaff was elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 2020, and has worked in government and policy for decades. He is the former secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and previously worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The La Crosse County Democratic Party said in a statement that it was "enthused" by Pfaff's nomination.

"Sen. Pfaff promises to use his strong work ethic, deep knowledge of our community and his years of governmental experience to improve the lives of all of us," the statement said.

The Democratic primary was crowded but tame, and the four candidates mostly focused any mud toward Van Orden.

"Our 3rd CD primary was a showcase of civil discourse in politics and proved to all Wisconsinites that elections can be won without stooping to negativity," the LCDP said.

In his statement, Pfaff thanked his Democratic opponents for a "spirited" race, saying, "I look forward to working with them to beat Derrick Van Orden in November."

McGrath said in her statement that the nation is "in crisis," citing Jan. 6, abortion and inflation.

"I will work to help [Pfaff] defeat Derrick Van Orden, because nothing is more important than Democrats holding the House this year," she said.

Below are live results as of 8:30 a.m. with all counties reporting results. All results are preliminary until the official canvass.

Democratic primary

Candidate Vote tally Percentage Rebecca Cooke 19,093 31% Mark Neumann 6,607 11% Deb McGrath 11,742 19% Brad Pfaff* 23,952 39% Write-in N/A N/A

Republican primary

Candidate Vote tally Percentage Derrick Van Orden 64,561 N/A Write-in N/A N/A



