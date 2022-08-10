Pfaff wins Democratic primary, will face Van Orden in November for WI 3rd Congressional District

The stage has been set for Wisconsin's battleground 3rd Congressional District after state Sen. Brad Pfaff has claimed victory and is set to win Tuesday's Democratic primary.

With nearly all counties and precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning, Pfaff of Onalaska was leading over three other Democrats with about 39% of the vote and will face off against Republican and former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden in November.

Van Orden, of Prairie du Chien, ran unopposed and had received just over 57,000 votes as of Wednesday morning.

There were still a handful of smaller counties in the district that had yet to completely report results early Wednesday morning.

Van Orden and Pfaff are the last two standing for the western Wisconsin seat, which is expected to be a critical district to help determine which party controls the U.S. House after the midterms — and the race is already heating up after a relatively tame primary season.

"Make no mistake, this election will be one of the most important of our lifetime," Pfaff said in a statement, claiming his victory. "Derrick presents a clear and present danger to democracy and has proven time and time again that he lacks the temperament, character, or the judgement to be in Congress."

Van Orden said in his statement that, "The real campaign starts today."

"My opponent Brad Pfaff has never had a job outside of politics and enthusiastically supports President Biden and Pelosi's radical policies and spending that are destroying America in real time," he said.

He added, "Wisconsinites have had enough. They want new leadership, someone who is not a career politician and will be a strong leader in these hard times."

Whoever wins in November will fill the shoes of longtime Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who is retiring at the end of his term after more than two decades in office.

Kind endorsed Pfaff, who previously worked for him. Van Orden ran on the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and other top Republican leadership.

Close behind Pfaff in the Democratic primary was Eau Claire small business owner Rebecca Cooke, who had received about 31% of the vote. Former CIA officer Deb McGrath of Menomonie received about 19%, and La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann received about 11%.

This is Van Orden's second time running for Congress. In 2020 he ran against Kind and narrowly lost by 1%, something Democrats have flagged as a critical fault line in their race to keep the seat blue.

Van Orden is a former Navy SEAL and previously lived in Hager City before moving to Prairie du Chien this election cycle.

He has not been without controversy, and one of the largest clouds looming over him is his presence in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though he denies he attended the attack. Reports have claimed that social media posts place him on Capitol grounds during the insurrection, though the Tribune has been unable to independently verify these claims.

Pfaff was elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 2020, and has worked in government and policy for decades. He is the former secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and previously worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Democratic primary was crowded but tame, and the four candidates mostly focused any mud toward Van Orden.

In his statement, Pfaff thanked his Democratic opponents for a "spirited" race, saying, "I look forward to working with them to beat Derrick Van Orden in November."

This is a developing story and will be updated. All election results are preliminary at this time.