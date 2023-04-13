Results from the Holmen School Board remain the same after a recount of ballots cast took place Wednesday and results were released Thursday.

Candidates Maggie Smith, Lindsay Nied, Bridget Todd-Robbins and Khadijah Islam were the top four vote getters in the April 4 election and will serve on the school board. There were five candidates for four seats. Jennifer Westlie received the fewest votes for the board and petitioned for the recount, after initial results showed she trailed Islam by 7 votes, or 0.04% of ballots cast.

There were only two changes in the vote tallies as a result of the recount. Todd-Robbins gained one vote and Westlie lost one vote, said La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer.

“The changes were from improperly marked ballots that the machine read as an overvote or undervote or a candidate write in,” Dankmeyer said. “In the end, the recount showed that the machines are 100% accurate and voters can be assured their ballots are being properly counted when they cast them.”

Final vote tallies are as follows: Smith, an incumbent, received 3,972 total votes; Neid received 3,606 votes; Todd-Robbins, an incumbent, secured 3,472 votes; Islam received 3,080 votes and Westlie got 3,072 votes.

It took 8 hours and 32 volunteer tabulators to count and confirm all 6,784 ballots.

Dankmeyer said this was not a typical recount because voters were able to select up to four candidates.

“It was definitely interesting to do a recount of this type where there is a vote for more than one,” Dankmeyer said.