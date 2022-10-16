Referendums on western Wisconsin ballots

In addition to selecting candidates for state and federal offices Nov. 8, voters in western Wisconsin will decide on referendums to increase school or public safety funding.
Fifty-eight school districts statewide will ask voters for additional funding, and 20 municipalities are seeking to raise their levies to fund additional firefighters and paramedics or police officers.
Local referendums include:
Bangor School District:
- Voters will be asked to approve a $24 million package. It would fund an addition at the elementary school to address increasing enrollment, while the combined high school/middle school would get expanded technical education facilities, a new fitness area and a renovated commons. There would also be funds to address deferred maintenance issues. If approved, the referendum would increase school taxes $60 per year on a $100,000 property.
Hillsboro School District:
- The district is asking voters to approve $750,000 annually to exceed state-imposed revenue caps for four years beginning in 2023-24.
Holmen School District:
- District voters will be asked to approve two referendums. The first is $74.5 million for additions, renovations and maintenance at the middle school and Viking and Evergreen elementary schools. The second is a recurring referendum for $650,000 annually to exceed revenue caps. The funds would be used for technology and maintenance. If both referendums pass, school taxes would rise $16 per year on a $100,000 property.
Village of Holmen:
- Voters in the village of Holmen and Holmen Area Fire District will be asked to approve $1.3 million in new public safety spending. The referendum would fund new police officers in the village and add new emergency medical technicians to the Holmen Area Fire District, which the village operates with the town of Holland. The referendum would increase property taxes in the district by $136 per $100,000.
School District of La Crosse:
- Voters are being asked to approve a $194.7 million referendum to consolidate Central and Logan high schools into a new facility on 3600 Pammel Creek Road. The district would close all three existing middle schools and move 6-8 graders to the existing Central and Logan facilities. If approved, school taxes on a $100,000 property would rise by $8.
Onalaska School District:
- District voters will decide two referendums. The first is for $75 million to fund capital improvements at the middle school and high school. The middle school project includes an expanded gymnasium with improved seating, new science labs and larger music and art departments. The high school would get upgrades to instructional spaces for technical education, science and music and additional parking space. The annual tax impact is $174 on a $100,000 property. The second referendum asks voters to renew a recurring referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by an average of $5 million per year for the next five years starting in 2023-24.
Viroqua School District:
- Two referendums go before voters. The first is for $17 million and would create secure entrances, address handicapped-accessibility requirements and upgrade under-utilized classroom areas. The second is for $3.5 million and would expand classrooms and labs to support additional offerings in agriculture, woods, metals and automotive. The board will move forward with the smaller referendum only if the first referendum is approved. Property owners would pay an additional $63 per year on a $100,000 home.
