Siegel holds thin lead for La Crosse County sheriff

La Crosse County will have a new sheriff in January.
Fritz Leinfelder is trying to replace Republican Jeff Wolf, who retired after serving a single four-year term. Wolf endorsed Leinfelder in the general election.
Leinfelder works in the sheriff's office as an investigator.
John Siegel is the sheriff's office captain of investigations.
With 47 of 48 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Siegel has 27,042 and Leinfelder has 26,517.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.