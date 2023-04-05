Tomah Area School District voters Tuesday approved a referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $2.5 million per year for the next four years.

The vote was 2,819 in favor and 2,207 against. The referendum replaces a four-year, $1.5 million measure that was approved in 2019.

The district has asked the voters to exceed revenue caps since 2016.

Superintendent Mike Hanson said the funds will be used "to maintain current educational programs for our students, salary and benefits for all staff, along with maintaining school safety and security measures and school facilities."

School officials have said passage of the referendum will result in minimal change to the existing mill rate.

"Operational referendum monies will become part of our overall budget similar to previous years," Hanson said.