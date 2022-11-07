Tribune Q& A: Leinfelder, Siegel square off for La Crosse County sheriff

La Crosse County voters will choose a new sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election.

Republican Fritz Leinfelder and Democrat John Siegel are on the ballot. Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jeff Wolf isn’t seeking re-election after serving a single four-year term.

The Tribune sent the two candidates a series of questions. Below are their responses, along with their submitted biographies:

What motivated you to run for sheriff?

Leinfelder: I am a lifelong resident of La Crosse and have dedicated over 29 years to the sheriff’s office. I care about our community. When Sheriff Jeff Wolf made his retirement announcement, I jumped at the opportunity to run for sheriff. My experience, skill sets and my lifelong connections to the community and businesses have made running for sheriff an easy decision; I am eager to run the office that means so much to me.

Siegel: I want to lead the sheriff’s office into the next generation of policing. Law enforcement has evolved during my 29 years as a deputy sheriff, especially during the past few years when we have faced new challenges and new expectations. La Crosse County has always been a leader in the criminal justice field. I want to continue that tradition and be even better every day. From a personal perspective, I have a diverse family and background. As sheriff, I would bring a much-needed understanding of challenges faced by diverse elements of our community along with my willingness to listen and collaborate to find solutions to make our county safer and healthier.

What steps can the sheriff’s office take to reduce drug trafficking?

Siegel: There is no easy answer to this question. Using our state and federal partners, along with our local West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, to identify sources of drugs in our community and who is trafficking them is a key component to reducing the supply. Those bringing meth and heroin into our community must be held accountable.

There is also a demand for those drugs from users in our community. Law enforcement can be a component in breaking the cycle of addiction and demand, in partnership with local health care and addiction care providers. Patrol and jail deputies are often the first contact with users who might be seeking help. That needs to be a positive opportunity to connect them with our partner resources.

Leinfelder: My campaign platform focuses on ridding our communities of drug trafficking organizations flooding our streets with heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, so our children feel safe when they go out to play. I have been an active member of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (drug task force), a collaboration of 15 agencies across five counties that serves Western Wisconsin in drug investigation and enforcement. I have spent 20 years learning and developing my investigative skills in combating our drug dilemma. I have cultivated several strong relationships with local, state and federal entities that share in the same vision.

Interrupting drug trafficking organizations takes focused effort on the shoulders of multiple players across many jurisdictions. The most effective way to become successful is to continue growing partnerships and encouraging communication. La Crosse County hasn’t always been successful in keeping lines of communication open between local law enforcement partners. It is my hope to be able to repair and rebuild those trusted relationships to work as a cohesive unit to tackle our toughest assignments.

Describe your views on traffic safety and enforcement.

Leinfelder: I believe that the enforcement of our traffic laws is critical to providing and improving safety within our community. Consistent enforcement saves lives and reduces accidents. However, enforcement activities alone are simply not enough. Education is essential. Not only am I for enforcing traffic safety laws, but I also want to educate and interact with the community, so they understand the laws as well.

Siegel: Traffic enforcement is a small but important role of the sheriff’s office. I believe enforcement begins and ends with making sure the sheriff’s office has a presence on our highways and rural areas where housing additions continue to grow. I would like to create a “community oriented policing” shift that is deployed several times a week in high traffic areas and areas where speed zone and stop sign complaints are received. The purpose is to create a presence and deterrence, along with educating people on safety concerns where they live or travel through.

What kind of training is necessary to prevent racial profiling?

Siegel: The sheriff’s office recently added instructors trained in fair and impartial policing. Providing more in-depth education to deputies in areas such as unconscious bias and privilege is an important component to understanding and reducing profiling. This includes training deputies to understand that some calls for service they respond to might include an unconscious bias from the reporting person.

Our approach must include collaboration with members of the community in educating our deputies. We have some outstanding resources in La Crosse County in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion. I have experienced bias toward my family, and I share those real-life experiences with others. Bringing in diverse people from our county to assist in educating our department and having them share some of their own feelings and experiences will create a deeper understanding and connection.

Leinfelder: My number-one vision for my campaign is to provide current and relevant training and education to all levels at the sheriff’s office, to ensure all employees and citizens feel safe. Effective communication is key. I want to implement learning strategies to improve communication skills for all staff at the sheriff’s office. I want the community to feel comfortable engaging in simple communication, no matter what the situation entails.

Currently, the sheriff’s office provides in-service training to all jail and road employees on a yearly basis. In-service is held the same time each year. I would like to expand upon this mandatory training to provide subsequent training throughout the year, to keep both physical and mental skills sharp. Through education and by implementing small changes, I hope to create long-lasting habits that positively impact employees’ reactions and problem-solving skills.

How does the sheriff’s office attract and retain qualified personnel?

Leinfelder: I believe that the sheriff’s office has done a great job of attracting excellent personal for both our patrol and jail divisions. We in law enforcement have seen a decline in the number of applicants, but we are still able to hire good quality people.

I will connect with my employees and let them know that their ideas and efforts matter. I will keep lines of communication open by listening to understand my employees’ needs. I will ensure change when and if change is necessary. I will invest in my employees by providing them the training opportunities they need so they can develop the tools to assist them in staying safe and handling difficult situations we in law enforcement are often called upon to handle.

Siegel: As sheriff, I have to make sure that men and women considering a career in law enforcement in our community know it is a good profession, and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is a great place to work. I truly believe it is.

A big part of recruitment and retention is making sure everyone knows they are appreciated and will receive the training, tools and support they need to be successful. Setting up a patrol operations team and jail operations team of deputies and supervisors to evaluate what we do well and where we can be better, safer or more efficient is a priority for me. I believe giving our staff a voice in how we operate creates a positive environment that attracts good officers.

What steps can a sheriff take to ensure that sworn officers are professional and accountable?

Seigel: The sheriff and command staff have to set clear expectations of what “professional” means. This includes educating deputies on behaviors and actions that will be considered inappropriate and the consequences to those actions. Every new administration should set their expectations. I also believe it is beneficial to use incidents (positive or negative) that occur in other parts of our state and country as a training opportunity. It allows our deputies to assess how they might have responded and how it correlates to La Crosse County training and expectations.

Leinfelder: The sheriff’s office has both sworn and unsworn public servants who serve and protect La Crosse County. Our correctional staff is unsworn and our deputies assigned to patrol are sworn. As sheriff, I would hold both groups of law enforcement professionals accountable and expect them to act professionally in their roles at the sheriff’s office. Training will be an essential part of making sure that we at the sheriff’s office maintain a standard of conduct insuring our citizens feel safe and respected.

What is your opinion about seeking a law enforcement position with a partisan label?

Leinfelder: There is a large population of the voters that are/were unaware that the sheriff’s election is a partisan election. The way that Wisconsin’s constitution is written is the reason the sheriff’s election is partisan. The constitution doesn’t say that it is a partisan position, it just mandates the sheriff’s election is on the same ballot as the president and members of congress. All ballot positions in a November election have to be partisan positions. That being said, the sheriff’s office enforces the laws that are on the books. We protect and serve ALL members of our county. Our job is to make our community feel safe, secure and respected no matter who they are or what their beliefs are.

Siegel: The elected office of the sheriff is written into our state constitution. The sheriff of our county and any county should represent everyone, regardless of political affiliation and should strive to make sure this is a safe and healthy place to work and live. I do not consider myself a politician. I am running for sheriff of La Crosse County because I am committed to having a positive impact on our community and continuing to lead our office forward after Sheriff Wolf’s retirement. That commitment would not change if the election of county offices was moved to the nonpartisan April election cycle.