There is no competition for local elections in four La Crosse County municipalities when voters head to the polls April 4.

Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Bangor have uncontested races for every municipal office. The only contested ballot line is a $500,000 referendum in West Salem that would raise property taxes to fund three new police officer positions.

Incumbent Scott Schumacher is running unopposed for a new term as West Salem village trustee. Incumbents Tom Curtis and Kevin Hennessey, along with newcomer Kathy Anderson, are unopposed for the three seats on the village board.

In Onalaska, all three city council races are uncontested. Shawn McAllister will replace Tom Smith in District 1. Smith didn't run for re-election. Incumbents Dan Stevens and Steven Nott are running unopposed in Districts 2 and 3.

Incumbent village president Patrick Barlow is running without opposition in the village of Holmen. Dawn Kulchinski, Rich Anderson and Douglas Jorstad are unopposed for the three at-large village board seats. All three are incumbents.

Jeff Radtke is running unopposed for a new term as Bangor village president. The three at-large village board seats will be filled by Michael Pfaff, John McCue and Todd Bubba Brownell.

There is competition in a pair of local school board elections.

In the West Salem School District, incumbents Eric H. Peterson and Catherine Griffin and challenger Kristina Sage are vying for two seats.

Five candidates — Bridget Todd-Robbins, Lindsay Nied, Jennifer Westlie, Khadijah Islam and Maggie Smith — are seeking the four seats on the Holmen School Board. Todd-Robbins and Smith are incumbents.

Erik Archer and Brian Haefs are running unopposed for two seats on the Onalaska School Board. Haefs is an incumbent; Archer will replace Tony Benson.

Julie Meyers and Kelly Krutchen are running without opposition for seats on the Bangor School Board.

The election features a statewide race for Supreme Court. Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz are running for the seat held by retiring Justice Pat Roggensack.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide on election day.

Early voting began Tuesday.