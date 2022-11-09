UPDATE: Holmen voters approve school, public safety referendums

Holmen area residents made decisions on spending referendums Tuesday.

Voters approved the public safety referendum in unofficial results. In Holmen village, 3,034 or 67% voted yes, and in the town of Holland, 1,352 or 57% voted yes.

The public safety referendum involves the village of Holmen and town of Holland. The village asked voters to approved the cost of hiring four to five police officers. The Holmen Fire Department, which covers the village and town of Holland, asked voters for funding to staff four to five firefighters/EMTs per shift. The referendum was expected to increase taxes in the village by $138 per $100,000 of property value. The tax impact in the town of Holland is estimated at $135 per $100,000.

Holmen village president Patrick Barlow anticipates the new positions to be filled sometime next year.

"The positive vote of the community will help the village to meet the growing demands for police and fire/EMS services in our community," Barlow said. "We are thankful for the support and will make the best use of these new resources.

"I also believe the vote will aid us by showing that our residents support our police officers and firefighter/EMTs, which will aid in the recruitment process."

Voters in the Holmen School District approved a pair of spending referendums. In unofficial results with all seven precincts reporting, the first referendum had 6,390 in favor and the second 6,212, both over 60%

The school referendum asked voters to approve renovations and mechanical upgrades to Holmen Middle School and Viking and Evergreen elementary schools. During an October meeting with the Tribune Editorial Board, Superintendent Kristi Mueller said the renovations would leave the district "in a very good situation with our facilities for a very long time.”