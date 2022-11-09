 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: Holmen voters approve school, public safety referendums

From the COLLECTION: Catch up with local, statewide election results series
  • 0

Holmen area residents made decisions on spending referendums Tuesday.

Voters approved the public safety referendum in unofficial results. In Holmen village, 3,034 or 67% voted yes, and in the town of Holland, 1,352 or 57% voted yes.

The public safety referendum involves the village of Holmen and town of Holland. The village asked voters to approved the cost of hiring four to five police officers. The Holmen Fire Department, which covers the village and town of Holland, asked voters for funding to staff four to five firefighters/EMTs per shift. The referendum was expected to increase taxes in the village by $138 per $100,000 of property value. The tax impact in the town of Holland is estimated at $135 per $100,000.

Holmen village president Patrick Barlow anticipates the new positions to be filled sometime next year.

People are also reading…

"The positive vote of the community will help the village to meet the growing demands for police and fire/EMS services in our community," Barlow said. "We are thankful for the support and will make the best use of these new resources.

"I also believe the vote will aid us by showing that our residents support our police officers and firefighter/EMTs, which will aid in the recruitment process."

Voters in the Holmen School District approved a pair of spending referendums. In unofficial results with all seven precincts reporting, the first referendum had 6,390 in favor and the second 6,212, both over 60%

The school referendum asked voters to approve renovations and mechanical upgrades to Holmen Middle School and Viking and Evergreen elementary schools. During an October meeting with the Tribune Editorial Board, Superintendent Kristi Mueller said the renovations would leave the district "in a very good situation with our facilities for a very long time.”

The  recurring referendum sought to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $650,000 annually starting in 2024-25 to fund technology and maintenance needs. The district is already operating on a referendum that allows the district to exceed the property tax cap by $450,000 through 2023-24. School officials projected a tax increase of $36 on a $300,000 property.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Midterm elections: What Biden has accomplished during his two years in office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News