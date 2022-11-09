UPDATE: Onalaska, Bangor voters approve school referendums

Onalaska voters said yes to the school district's two referendums.

The $75 million Onalaska referendum asked voters for $50 million to thoroughly renovate the middle school with the remaining $25 million earmarked for improvements at the high school. The school district projected a tax increase of $60 on a $100,000 property if the measure passed.

"We're grateful to the voters for approving a plan that will serves students in the district for years to come," said Kent Ellickson, the district's director of business services.

Voters supported the referendums with 4,775 votes for the first and 5,031 for the second, in unofficial results. Both were about 60% in favor.

Ellickson said the district will soon be working with architects to develop building plans for the two schools.

"We have a rough idea conceptually, but we still have to go through the design phase," Ellickson said.

The second referendum allows the district to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by roughly $5 million per year through the 2027-28 school year.

Elsewhere in La Crosse County, Bangor voters approved a $24 million building referendum with nearly two-thirds of the vote.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for our school district," said Superintendent David Brokopp. "We will quickly enter into the design process with construction to begin later summer/early fall 2023 and substantial completion of all projects by fall of 2024."

Brokopp said there will be a special school board meeting Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the referendum and financing.