top story

UPDATE: Siegel holds thin lead for La Crosse County sheriff

From the COLLECTION: Catch up with local, statewide election results series
La Crosse County will have a new sheriff in January.

With 48 of 48 precincts reporting in unofficial results, John Siegel has 27,372 and Fritz Leinfelder has 27,197. 

Siegel, a Democrat, is the sheriff's office captain of investigations.

Leinfelder was trying to replace Republican Jeff Wolf, who retired after serving a single four-year term. Wolf endorsed Leinfelder in the general election.

Leinfelder works in the sheriff's office as an investigator.

Siegel's lead is less that 1% and within recount range. He said Wednesday he didn't want to make a statement until the vote is certified.

Unofficial totals show that Siegel won every ward in the city of La Crosse. Leinfelder won all the villages and towns in the county.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

