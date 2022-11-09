UPDATE: Siegel holds thin lead for La Crosse County sheriff

La Crosse County will have a new sheriff in January.
With 48 of 48 precincts reporting in unofficial results, John Siegel has 27,372 and Fritz Leinfelder has 27,197.
Siegel, a Democrat, is the sheriff's office captain of investigations.
Leinfelder was trying to replace Republican Jeff Wolf, who retired after serving a single four-year term. Wolf endorsed Leinfelder in the general election.
Leinfelder works in the sheriff's office as an investigator.
Siegel's lead is less that 1% and within recount range. He said Wednesday he didn't want to make a statement until the vote is certified.
Unofficial totals show that Siegel won every ward in the city of La Crosse. Leinfelder won all the villages and towns in the county.
