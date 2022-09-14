WATCH NOW: Goyette seeks to keep La Crosse County clerk of courts job through write-in campaign

The election for La Crosse County clerk of courts won't be uncontested in November. Incumbent Kelly Goyette announced Wednesday that she'll try to keep her job through a write-in campaign in the general election after narrowly losing the Aug. 9 Democratic primary to Tammy Pedretti.

Pedretti appeared to have a clear path to assuming office next January. No Republicans entered the race, and Pedretti will be the only candidate listed on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Goyette said she's pursuing the write-in campaign after being encouraged by people both inside and outside the clerk of courts office. She received 49% of the vote against Pedretti, losing by 233 votes out of nearly 12,000 cast.

"I am so happy to continue to fight for this position because I believe I am the best candidate for this position," Goyette said. "Requests to 'keep Kelly as our clerk of courts' keep coming to me every day through texts, phone calls, messages and in-person conversations."

Goyette was appointed to the position in August 2021 after the retirement of Pam Radtke, who had held the post for 24 years.

Radtke, who held the office as a Republican, endorsed Goyette in the Democratic primary and repeated her endorsement Wednesday. She said Goyette's appointment was supported by all five La Crosse County Circuit Court judges and that she guided the office through a smooth transition.

"Kelly has been doing an excellent job for over a year as your clerk of courts," Radtke said.

Goyette said she's uncertain why she lost the primary.

"There could a number of different reasons," she said. "I feel I put forth a very strong effort. I hit doors, I did all the things to get out to the voters. All I can say is that I came up shy 200 votes. I did everything I could in the primary, and I'm now asking people to consider me as an option in November."

Goyette is a lifetime resident of La Crosse County. She graduated from La Crosse Logan High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She worked in the clerk of courts office for five years prior to her appointment.

Pedretti has worked as a judicial assistant in the La Crosse County courts for the past 24 years.

The winner of the general election will serve a four-year term.