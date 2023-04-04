West Salem voters approve funding to add police in Tuesday referendum

West Salem voters weighed in Tuesday on whether to raise property taxes to fund three additional police officers in the village.

The referendum was approved by a margin of 890, or 55.6% of votes cast to 712, or 44.4% of votes cast.

The referendum asked voters to approve a $500,000 property tax increase to fund three new sworn officer positions in the West Salem Police Department.

West Salem public safety referendum . Total Vote% Yes 890 55.56% No 712 44.44% Total votes cast 1,602 100% Precincts reporting 1 of 1

The village has a staff of 10 sworn officers — seven patrol officers, a school resource officer, a police captain and police chief. Police chief Kyle Holzhausen said the three new positions would be filled by two patrol officers and one investigator. He said the extra personnel is necessary to provide the village with 24/7 protection.

Village administrator Teresa DeLong said the referendum was the only option for increasing police protection. State-imposed revenue limits place a cap on what municipalities can raise through property taxes, and the formula limited the village to a $13,000 increase in 2022.