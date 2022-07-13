WI-3rd Congressional District candidate Q&A: How would you represent the district?

There is a little under a month to go until Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary, and on that ballot will be the battleground race for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Four Democrats and one Republican are officially on the ballot, and the primary will narrow down one from either party to face off in November’s general election.

The Tribune sent the candidates a series of questions. Below are the candidates’ biographies and responses to the fourth and final question.

Rebecca Cooke, D-Eau Claire

The next representative for the 3rd District will fill the shoes of longtime Rep. Ron Kind, who has served for more than two decades. If elected, how would you plan to establish yourself and what committees are you interested in serving on?

Just as I’ve done throughout my life, I am running for Congress to better serve communities across Wisconsin, put people first and provide more opportunities for success, and be a relentless fighter for our way of life. I am committed to showing up, listening, asking the tough questions, and learning all that I can to ensure that the people know they have someone who has their back, working hard for them.

I am interested in serving on the House Committee on Agriculture, House Small Business Committee, and the Committee on Education and Labor — committees in line with my background and call to service on behalf of our communities.

I believe, as many do, that our federal legislature underperforms given the risks before our people. We need to legislate a more effective and vigorous response to climate change. We need to relieve Americans of the cruelty of their healthcare financing system. We need to codify human rights into law, rather than expecting our court system to do it.

I believe that the underlying reason for our congressional underperformance is due to corruption. Powerful special interests, greed, and selfishness control the legislative process through corrupt campaign finance practices and interference. Voices of power with the most wealth control the actions of legislators who remain in perpetual campaign mode. There is no time left over to do the work of writing and enacting laws for the common good.

My most important role in Congress will be to refuse corruption. I have a vision for promoting our common good. I will carry that vision into my assigned committee work, and I will work hard to move legislation in the direction of the common good whenever possible. I will vote my conscience for the benefit of all Americans and not just the few, the wealthy and powerful special interests class.

Deb McGrath, D-Menomonie

Age: 61

Family: Married, three children, one step daughter, two grandchildren

Job: Former U.S. Army Captain, retired CIA officer, mother

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Voting Assistance Officer, U.S. Army Installations and U.S. Embassies, Interims, 1988-2008; Volunteer in various humanitarian operations during world-wide assignments; League of Women Voters, 2018-present

Education: Master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pa.; Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas; Bachelor’s degree in American government from the University of Virginia; Certificate in executive leadership from the University of Notre Dame; Certificate in theology from Princeton University; Currently pursuing a certificate in organizational development from Harvard University

Email or website: debmcgrathforcongress.com/info@debmcgrathforcongress.com

The next representative for the 3rd District will fill the shoes of longtime Rep. Ron Kind, who has served for more than two decades. If elected, how would you plan to establish yourself and what committees are you interested in serving on?

I got into this race because I love the families, farmers, businesses, and communities of western and central Wisconsin. Service is core to who I am, and if elected, I’ll establish a strong constituent services program to ensure responsiveness to the citizens of this district. I care deeply about our district, and this is my top priority—I’ll always listen to and support those in our district.

I have received more federal endorsements than any other candidate in this primary. The Elect Democratic Women Coalition along with Representatives Seth Moulton, Abigail Spanberger and Lois Frankel have influence and wisdom in Washington. I will work alongside others to get important legislation passed to support Wisconsin. I will work with our Senator, Tammy Baldwin and the other Democrats in our party to gain support for Wisconsin’s families, farms, businesseses, trade, and economy. I will fight for our rights. I am uniquely qualified to work across the aisle to solve problems and institute change.

I hope to serve on the following committees, with focus on subcommittees of substantive impact on the District. In Congress, I will always fight for Wisconsin’s fair share and open opportunity.

Education and Labor, Veterans’ Affairs, Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture Committee

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska

Age: 54

Family: Married, two children

Job: Wisconsin State Senator, District 32

Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Senate, 2020-present

Other public service: State executive director and national deputy administrator for Wisconsin Farm Service Agency (USDA), and Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture

Education: Master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University, Fairfax, Va., and a Bachelor of Science from UW-Green Bay

Email or website: bradpfaff.com

The next representative for the 3rd District will fill the shoes of longtime Rep. Ron Kind, who has served for more than two decades. If elected, how would you plan to establish yourself and what committees are you interested in serving on?

I am honored to have Congressman Kind’s endorsement. We have long worked on rural and agricultural policy together and I’m ready to hit the ground from day one. I would like the opportunity to serve on Agriculture, on Transportation and Infrastructure, Budget, and Financial Services.

Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien

Age: 52

Family: Married, four children, eight grandchildren

Job: Retired senior chief, U.S. Navy SEAL

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: United States Navy, 26 years, Navy SEAL Teams, 21 years

Education: Bachelor of Science from Excelsior College

Email or website: vanordenforcongress.com

The next representative for the 3rd District will fill the shoes of longtime Rep. Ron Kind, who has served for more than two decades. If elected, how would you plan to establish yourself and what committees are you interested in serving on?

The only committee I have been focused on joining is the Agriculture Committee. We are an agricultural district and it is about two decades late for our Congressional Representative to be on that committee.

Career politicians have been campaigning on getting internet, particularly broadband, into the district for years but have not done much to actually make that happen. Rural development is the purview of the Agriculture Committee, and I plan on getting there to actually fix problems, not just campaign on them. 75% of the family farms that were open when Ron Kind took office are now out of business, that is a terribly high number and we have to reverse that trend. If the people of the 3rd District see fit to send me to Congress, I will work tirelessly to represent them and our Wisconsin values in D.C.

For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov