WI-3rd Congressional District candidate Q&A: What unique experiences set you apart?

There is a little under a month to go until Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary, and on that ballot will be the battleground race for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Four Democrats and one Republican are officially on the ballot, and the primary will narrow down one from either party to face off in November’s general election.

The Tribune sent the candidates a series of questions and will be publishing responses in the coming days.

Below are the candidates’ biographies and responses to the second question.

Rebecca Cooke, D-Eau Claire

Age: 34

Family: Single

Job: Small business owner of Red’s Mercantile and founder of nonprofit Red Letter Grant

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member and secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, 2019-2021

Education: Degree in marketing and public relations from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

Email or website: CookeForWisconsin.com/info@CookeForWisconsin.com

What unique experiences do you bring to the job that set you apart?

I am the only working class candidate in the race and come from a union family of firefighters and teachers. I’m in this fight to be a tireless advocate for working people as that’s sorely lacking in D.C. these days. It’s clear that there is a disconnect between the challenges facing our families and communities and the priorities pursued by politicians in Washington.

As a small business owner, I have to stick to a budget and I believe that legislators need to work to solve our country’s greatest challenges without plummeting us into further debt for our children and grandchildren to inherit — it takes creativity and nuance, much of what I’ve garnered as a scrappy entrepreneur.

Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse

Age: 68

Family: Married, two adult children and one in high school

Job: La Crosse Common Council member, District 13

Prior elected office: La Crosse Common Council, 2021-present

Other public service: Previous congressional candidate in 2020, and politically active on Democratic campaigns and issues since 2017. Member of La Crosse County Democratic Party, Our Wisconsin Revolution, Citizen Action Wisconsin, Physicians for a National Health Program. Member of the Franciscan Order from 1976-1996, where he served for six years as a foreign medical doctor in Zaire, Africa.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn; MD from University of St. Louis Medical School; Pediatric residency at University of Chicago; Pediatric Critical Care Fellowship at UW-Madison

Email or website: markneumannforcongress.com/mark@markneumannforcongress.com

What unique experiences do you bring to the job that set you apart?

I believe that the most unique experience that I bring to serving in elected office is that of having served as a pediatrician over a 35-year career. In that role I met and responded to the needs of people and families of all cultures, creeds, race, political affiliation and gender identity. As a physician I was available and open to care for all my patients and their families with no reservation or prejudice related to identity or culture. I intend to bring this same kind of availability to others into my service as a legislator.

As a physician I have learned how to listen to others with respect and non-judgment. I count on this experience and skill to be helpful for collegial work with other legislators and to receive the opinions of others as constituents.

Finally, I think that my experience as a science educated professional will help me to understand some of the major issues that I see confronting our nation and our international community. Whether these be national or international health threats or threats from climate change, I believe that my love for science and ability to appreciate scientific inquiry will be helpful skills as a legislator.

It is easy to appreciate the divisiveness of our American political experience. This divisiveness interferes with functional democratic government. All elected representatives need to break free from the gridlock of “party politics.” We need to be free to represent our constituents and every American without beholding to party, religion, creed or money-powered special interests.

I am free from seeking a new career after having completed 35 years of successful service as a pediatrician. I don’t need to become a career politician at this point in my life, and I am free to serve in ways that may not always be the most politically expedient. I am free from political party entrapment, willing to be called the “non-establishment” candidate as I try to promote progressive public policy for the benefit of all of us and not just the wealthy and powerful few. I am free from expectations owed to money-powered special interests having made no deals for political campaign funding our personal marketing.

Most certainly, I have personal maturity from years of life experience as a doctor and Franciscan brother. Facing the risks of corruption in Washington, my biggest challenge will be to maintain my personal integrity. I can do that.

Deb McGrath, D-Menomonie

Age: 61

Family: Married, three children, one step daughter, two grandchildren

Job: Former U.S. Army Captain, retired CIA officer, mother

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Voting Assistance Officer, U.S. Army Installations and U.S. Embassies, Interims, 1988-2008; Volunteer in various humanitarian operations during world-wide assignments; League of Women Voters, 2018-present

Education: Master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pa.; Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas; Bachelor’s degree in American government from the University of Virginia; Certificate in executive leadership from the University of Notre Dame; Certificate in theology from Princeton University; Currently pursuing a certificate in organizational development from Harvard University

Email or website: debmcgrathforcongress.com/info@debmcgrathforcongress.com

What unique experiences do you bring to the job that set you apart?

I am not a typical politician: I’ve been serving our country on the front lines for 25 years. I am no stranger to working in divisive environments and in crisis situations. Throughout my career in the Army and CIA, I put country over politics, and worked side by side with people from all walks of life to achieve mission accomplishment. I learned to build consensus in high stakes situations, and was recognized with the CIA’s Career Commendation medal for leadership and courage. I have managed large federal budgets, I understand the interagency process, and I’m ready to get to work for western central Wisconsin on day one.

Like others, my family has weathered tragedies. I’m a daughter of a farming family that is resilient and hard-working. We’ve battled cancer, Parkinson’s and other life-altering health issues and feel the shortcomings of health plans. I understand the impact of an unplanned pregnancy and how the robbery of women’s ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions will hurt our most marginalized communities. I see how climate change and economic stagnation is threatening our family farms and shuttering businesses. I have lived the challenges of our present day, and will solve problems with a determined handshake, not a fist. With a life-long moral obligation to serve our country and defend our Constitution, I will fight for our rights. Wisconsin doesn’t quit, no matter the odds.

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska

Age: 54

Family: Married, two children

Job: Wisconsin State Senator, District 32

Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Senate, 2020-present

Other public service: State executive director and national deputy administrator for Wisconsin Farm Service Agency (USDA), and Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture

Education: Master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University, Fairfax, Va., and a Bachelor of Science from UW-Green Bay

Email or website: bradpfaff.com

What unique experiences do you bring to the job that set you apart?

Through my aforementioned background, I am very familiar with the agriculture policy that impacts our district and state more than any place in the country. I can relate to farmers and rural residents, because my family has been farming here since the 1800s. I know the struggles because as Secretary of Agriculture I stood in farms and sat at kitchen tables and heard their struggles and their hardships. Nobody in this race can say that.

Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien

Age: 52

Family: Married, four children, eight grandchildren

Job: Retired senior chief, U.S. Navy SEAL

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: United States Navy, 26 years, Navy SEAL Teams, 21 years

Education: Bachelor of Science from Excelsior College

Email or website: vanordenforcongress.com

What unique experiences do you bring to the job that set you apart?

As a SEAL, I dedicated my life to defending America. I have lost many friends in both training and in combat so I understand that weak leadership and bad policy translates into bad outcomes for our country. As a nation, we can never have another Afghanistan or Benghazi as these abject failures only embolden our adversaries and put our country at risk.

Sara Jane and I raised our four children on a single enlisted man’s salary and that means we know how to live on a budget. Washington, D.C., has no idea how to spell budget, let alone stick to one. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are spending our grandchildren’s money and this has got to stop. I will do everything I can to bring fiscal responsibility to D.C.