WI-3rd Congressional District candidate Q&A: What's your No. 1 issue?

There is a little under a month to go until Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary, and on that ballot will be the battleground race for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Four Democrats and one Republican are officially on the ballot, and the primary will narrow down one from either party to face off in November’s general election.

The Tribune sent the candidates a series of questions and will be publishing responses through Wednesday.

Below are the candidates’ biographies and responses to the third question.

Rebecca Cooke, D-Eau Claire

Age: 34

Family: Single

Job: Small business owner of Red’s Mercantile and founder of nonprofit Red Letter Grant

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member and secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, 2019-2021

Education: Degree in marketing and public relations from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

Email or website: CookeForWisconsin.com/info@CookeForWisconsin.com

What do you think is the single most important issue for the 3rd District?

This spring, our team did a 19-county tour across all of CD-03, and it’s clear that access to quality, affordable healthcare is a top issue of concern for people in every corner of the district. Rising costs are forcing too many of our neighbors to choose between a visit to the doctor and paying this month’s rent or mortgage. Parents should not go broke paying for their child’s insulin, or have to ration doses just to afford them. Travel to care providers can be long, costly and burdensome as rural health facilities close their doors. Stigmas surrounding mental health and substance abuse and those who seek services for such issues persist. It doesn’t have to be this way.

I firmly believe that healthcare is a human right, and in Congress, I would start by:

Unabashedly protecting women’s health;

Expanding Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing;

Addressing antitrust issues in the healthcare system that put the power in a few major corporations;

Taking on prescription drug companies, ensuring seniors can get the drugs they need at prices negotiated through Medicare;

Annually lowering the age that seniors can start receiving Medicare benefits, expanding the number of Americans covered each year;

Making decisions based on scientific evidence rather than politics.

Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse

Age: 68

Family: Married, two adult children and one in high school

Job: La Crosse Common Council member, District 13

Prior elected office: La Crosse Common Council, 2021-present

Other public service: Previous congressional candidate in 2020, and politically active on Democratic campaigns and issues since 2017. Member of La Crosse County Democratic Party, Our Wisconsin Revolution, Citizen Action Wisconsin, Physicians for a National Health Program. Member of the Franciscan Order from 1976-1996, where he served for six years as a foreign medical doctor in Zaire, Africa.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn; MD from University of St. Louis Medical School; Pediatric residency at University of Chicago; Pediatric Critical Care Fellowship at UW-Madison

Email or website: markneumannforcongress.com/mark@markneumannforcongress.com

What do you think is the single most important issue for the 3rd District?

I believe the most important political issue for our WI 3rd Congressional District is the mistrust and misunderstanding that is presumed to exist between folks identifying as urban versus those identifying as rural. I believe that we all establish group identities. This is natural and it’s good. But people are also vulnerable to fear reaction toward perceived threats. When fear combines with group identity, seeing the other as a threat, then it is bad.

When neighbors promote fear toward one another, we become unable to govern ourselves as a democratic society open to the common good for everybody. We close off to one another and seek authoritarian leadership in place of the freedom of democracy that allows us to be a people capable of governing ourselves. Good governance of the people, by the people and for the people requires that we break through barriers of distrust and fear.

I like to say that tolerance is not enough. What we really need is hospitality. We need to be able to invite the other, the unknown person, into our courtyard of hospitality to learn from one another what it is for all of us to live the full experience of human life.

Deb McGrath, D-Menomonie

Age: 61

Family: Married, three children, one step daughter, two grandchildren

Job: Former U.S. Army Captain, retired CIA officer, mother

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Voting Assistance Officer, U.S. Army Installations and U.S. Embassies, Interims, 1988-2008; Volunteer in various humanitarian operations during world-wide assignments; League of Women Voters, 2018-present

Education: Master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pa.; Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas; Bachelor’s degree in American government from the University of Virginia; Certificate in executive leadership from the University of Notre Dame; Certificate in theology from Princeton University; Currently pursuing a certificate in organizational development from Harvard University

Email or website: debmcgrathforcongress.com/info@debmcgrathforcongress.com

What do you think is the single most important issue for the 3rd District?

We need a path for immediate economic recovery. Wisconsin small businesses and farms are shuttering, the price of gas is sky high, and families are struggling to put food on the table. We must hold corporations accountable for their windfall profits, address issues in our supply chains, and support clean energy investments that create economic growth.

Big pharmaceutical companies have abused their power at the expense of working class families for too long, and both parties are to blame. If elected, I’ll stand up to big Pharma and the politicians they bought off. I will support Medicare negotiating lower drug prices to bring down costs for Wisconsinites.

We must strengthen our supply chains to help farmers get their products to market. Some of our district’s largest producers experience backlogs; let’s uncork the bottlenecks and bring more manufacturing back to the U.S.

Finally, I will protect our planet and support renewable energy policies that create good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites, including those that don’t require a college degree like solar panel installation and critical infrastructure replacement. As these sectors grow, it is essential that they enable strict worker protections and labor standards.

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska

Age: 54

Family: Married, two children

Job: Wisconsin State Senator, District 32

Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Senate, 2020-present

Other public service: State executive director and national deputy administrator for Wisconsin Farm Service Agency (USDA), and Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture

Education: Master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University, Fairfax, Va., and a Bachelor of Science from UW-Green Bay

Email or website: bradpfaff.com

What do you think is the single most important issue for the 3rd District?

It’s making sure that the people here in rural Wisconsin don’t get overlooked and left behind. They need somebody who knows them, their stories, and their struggles and that will take those lived experiences and fight for them in Washington. I believe I’m uniquely qualified to do that.

Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien

Age: 52

Family: Married, four children, eight grandchildren

Job: Retired senior chief, U.S. Navy SEAL

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: United States Navy, 26 years, Navy SEAL Teams, 21 years

Education: Bachelor of Science from Excelsior College

Email or website: vanordenforcongress.com

What do you think is the single most important issue for the 3rd District?

Since starting the campaign, we have put tens of thousands of miles on my truck traveling the district, meeting as many people as we can, and learning what their concerns are for Washington to address.

The answers I get can be distilled down to the 3 G’s: Gas, Groceries and Grandkids. People cannot afford to fill their gas tank and a grocery cart in the same day in America. People are having to make choices about where to work and live based on whether they can afford the commute. Farmers are locking in fuel and fertilizer costs for next year. The prices are daunting and they are worried.

People are concerned about the future for their children in a way that I have no seen in my lifetime. Over 100,000 Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses since Biden has taken office. It is the number one cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. These are our sons and daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers and it has to stop. Right here in La Crosse our amazing police officers interdicted three pounds of fentanyl last April. That’s Enough of that drug to overdose 680,000 people. 90% of this drug comes across the southern border, Biden’s open border policies are killing Americans every day. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, this is an American issue. This Biden policy driven disaster must be changed and changed sooner rather than later. We need strong leadership in D.C. like no other time in our nation’s history.