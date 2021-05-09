Emissions report finds La Crosse falling behind on some 2025 environmental goals

The report noted that the emissions from solid waste were not accounted for in this inventory because the city does not operate its own landfill, and recommended the city begin tracking the waste it collects to better understand these levels.

The report estimated based on population that the city is responsible for about 43% of the county’s waste, and 31% of combusted municipal solid waste at the French Island Generation facility.

Within city operations — which the report finds is the smallest contributor to the emissions — buildings and facilities are the largest sources of emissions, followed by water and wastewater, and vehicles.

“Being only four years away makes it difficult for the city to try and meet these goals,” RCE wrote in its report, recommending extending its target dates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who just took office last month, put climate change at the front of his campaign, often advocating for more hands-on work to keep the city on track with these goals.

He said that while the city is behind on some of its upcoming goals, there is hands-on work continuing in the background and things he hopes to push for to aid in reaching these goals.