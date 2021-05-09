Emissions report finds La Crosse falling behind on some 2025 environmental goals

A recent emissions report shows that the city of La Crosse is falling behind on some of its 2025 environmental goals, prompting officials to take a new look on tracking and achieving its work toward a more sustainable community.
The 2019 report, conducted by Ruby Canyon Environmental out of Colorado, is the city’s first greenhouse gas inventory and shows that the city is unlikely to meet several of the goals it set in 2009 for energy use and emissions.
The goals include reducing overall energy consumption by 25%, moving at least 25% of both government and residential energy use to renewable sources, using at least 25% less fossil fuels to power city vehicles, reducing the total amount of waste generated by at least 25% and increasing the amount of recycled material by the same amount all by 2025.
The city also hoped to more generally consider LEED equivalent ratings for new renovations and project builds, consider policies that reduce fossil fuel use used by commuters, enhancing community public transit and reducing the city’s paper consumption by at least 10% each year for five years.
The city has already met some of these goals ahead of schedule and exceeded original benchmarks, including increasing the city’s energy purchases to 28.5% renewable in 2018 and reducing its paper consumption by 30%.
But other goals have not been met so easily or quickly.
Compared to 2007 data — the earliest available and reliable numbers on emissions — in terms of overall energy consumption, city facilities used 6.7% less electricity and 4% more natural gas in 2019, far marks from its goal.
“Electricity and natural gas use have not shown a steady trend downward in the last 12 years,” the report states.
As of 2019, the city is also consuming only 3.2% less fuel than in 2008, though 11.8% of the total fuel consumed derived from alternative fuel sources.
In addition, riders on the city’s public buses have decreased since 2007 by 4.4%, though the city has added around 1.5 miles of on- and off-road biking infrastructure, and trends are showing more people are biking, walking and carpooling to work in general, aiding in moving the needle forward.
At large, the community is using about the same amount of energy it has in years past, the report shows.
Commercial operations, including governmental, remain the largest emissions producers in the city, generating 46.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions within the city, with transportation and mobile sources accounting for about a third, a “previously underestimated” piece of the emissions in the city, the report states.
Residents generated 22% of the city’s emissions in 2019, with solid waste, water and wastewater and other sources accounting for the remaining emissions.
The report noted that the emissions from solid waste were not accounted for in this inventory because the city does not operate its own landfill, and recommended the city begin tracking the waste it collects to better understand these levels.
The report estimated based on population that the city is responsible for about 43% of the county’s waste, and 31% of combusted municipal solid waste at the French Island Generation facility.
Within city operations — which the report finds is the smallest contributor to the emissions — buildings and facilities are the largest sources of emissions, followed by water and wastewater, and vehicles.
“Being only four years away makes it difficult for the city to try and meet these goals,” RCE wrote in its report, recommending extending its target dates.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who just took office last month, put climate change at the front of his campaign, often advocating for more hands-on work to keep the city on track with these goals.
He said that while the city is behind on some of its upcoming goals, there is hands-on work continuing in the background and things he hopes to push for to aid in reaching these goals.
“We need to do something now,” Reynolds told the city’s Climate Action Plan Steering Committee Thursday afternoon at a meeting, a group which will be producing an updated Climate Action Plan for the city in the next year, a recommendation from the report.
“That will help us refine our ongoing strategies and accelerate our movement towards reaching higher level energy and emissions goals,” Reynolds told the Tribune in an email.
Reynolds said it is important to note that this recent emissions report only accounts for data up to 2019, and does not include progress made since, including solar arrays at city facilities and incoming hybrid buses.
Reynolds was also optimistic about the goals the city has still completed.
“The GHG report shows us behind on some of our goals. We are also making better than expected progress on others,” he said.
Reynolds said that the city has been working with Johnson Controls to complete more upgrades, including LED lighting on street lights and at the La Crosse Center, as well as working with utility providers to identify where the best energy savings opportunities are.
The city is also expected to break ground this month on its massive wastewater treatment facility upgrade, which is largely to help reduce phosphorus output by the facility, but will include energy efficient improvements as well.
“This should give us a big boost in our energy goals attainment,” Reynolds said.
One big push Reynolds made on his campaign trail and emphasized in response to this report was more electric vehicles.
“A big impact will be when our bus fleet transitions to all-electric,” he said. “Once we can move towards electric in the rest of our fleet vehicles, that will also help tremendously.”
The emissions report recommends that changing the city’s energy consumption habits can push the meter a long ways, encouraging the city to install solar panels, low-energy appliances, retrofitting old buildings, switching from gas to electric power and more.
One hurdle will be changing behaviors of community members, but the report suggests things such as incentives for residents who purchase electric vehicles like tax incentives or preferred parking spots with free charging stations could help, but also advocates for implementing new policies that make more sweeping environmental changes.
The environmental group also recommended the city complete annual greenhouse gas inventories to better stay on track.
But one of the key recommendations from the report was to move the target dates. The group emphasized that this was the first greenhouse gas inventory the city has had, and as it gets to know its emissions impact more, setting goals and taking action will be easier.
It recommends the city set targets spanning to 2050 — when the city also aims to become carbon neutral and obtain 100% renewable energy — with interim yearly goals, which will “foster accountability, realistic yet aspirational goal setting, and achievement of these goals.”
“From what I’ve seen in my first couple of weeks in office, our efforts to reach carbon neutral goals in 2050 are very attainable,” Reynolds said. “It also seems like our government emissions levels are on track to much more dramatically shrink in the next several years.”