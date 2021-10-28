Executive Committee ups LADCO dues slightly as county budget discussions continue

Officials agreed to slightly raise the dues that La Crosse County pays to the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, the latest development in an ongoing debate about its contributions and relationships with the group.

The Executive Committee bounced around several dollar amounts at its Wednesday special meeting, trying to find daylight in what has turned into a somewhat muddy and heated issue.

The dues in question are a piece of the county's 2022 budget, and are membership fees the county pays to be a part of various economic development groups in the community.

In the past, the county has budgeted a lump sum of $50,000 that was internally spread across four different groups, but this year staff has reduced the payments by more than half, a cut that almost exclusively impacts LADCO.

Some have called the reduced fees "punitive," saying it was due to an unsteady relationship between county and LADCO leaders, and officials from both groups have issued concerns about the communications throughout the process.

In the past, LADCO has received nearly $35,000 in annual dues from the county, which help pay for staffing and operations. In 2022, the group was budgeted to get $5,000 from the county.

Supervisor Vicki Burke spoke at length on Wednesday about the regional impacts LADCO has for development, arguing that it deserved at least half of its previous dues amounts.

"If municipalities in the county of La Crosse are looking for help they're not going to go to Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. and they're not going to go to the Chamber. They are going to go to LADCO," she said.

Burke said the dues should be based on the return the county receives from each individual group, arguing that LADCO can help spur more new construction and business growth. "How do we get paid back?" she said.

County officials have said the reduced fees were an attempt to make a more equitable dues structure for each organization, saying before, it was unclear how each amount was determined. For 2022, staff instead used the membership fee levels each organization had in place already, but they said LADCO did not provide them with any.

"We were moving towards a situation of equity between the different economic development committees in the community, and that was the point of our reducing that amount, that $34,750 that we have been contributing to LADCO to a more equitable $5,000, to bring it more on par with other committees in the area," said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse.

Supervisor Andrea Richmond initially proposed to change LADCO's dues to $17,450, half of past years' contributions, to allow for a tapered drop in funding and more time to evaluate the county's relationship with the group.

But after discussion, supervisor Kim Cable instead motioned Wednesday to change the fees to $7,500, which is what the city of Onalaska has paid in dues to LADCO previously.

The change was approved, with Richmond and supervisor Maureen Freedland in opposition. Burke is not a member of the committee and will be able to cast a vote when it goes before the full La Crosse County Board.

No changes were made to the dues budgeted for the three other economic development groups, though their amounts largely mirror that of previous years. The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive $4,000 from the county; Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. will receive $3,300; and 7 Rivers Alliance will receive $5,250.

The Executive Committee meets again on Nov. 3, and the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors meets on Nov. 8 to take action on the full budget.

