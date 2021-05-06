F&P approves 2022 equipment budget, more dollars for PFAS investigation

La Crosse's city budget season has officially kicked off after the Finance & Personnel Committee approved the 2022 equipment budget Thursday night.

The small part of the city's overall budget signals the first step into approving its funding for next year, and solely focuses on equipment needed for departments.

The city aims to purchase $6,503,865 worth of new equipment next year to replace and upgrade different systems and items.

The city's budget process works as a series of nesting dolls, approving smaller pools of money that eventually add up to a bottom line on the final operating budget in November.

The equipment price tag will need to be approved by the full council next week, and will then be included in the full Capital Improvement Budget as a single line item that is approved in the summer, though it can be amended. The CIP is then added as one piece to the full city budget in the fall.

On the equipment list includes thermal imaging cameras and engine repairs for the fire department, a new public safety radio system for IT, new lawn mowers and heavy machinery for parks, streets and utilities, a new street sign maker, 20 new bullet resistant vests for police and three new hybrid buses for MTU, among other items.