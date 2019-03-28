Try 3 months for $3

Election Day is Tuesday and Farmington townspeople need to decide who will be their next town clerk.

Crystal Sbraggia

Age: 42

Profession: Worked in the Marketing Department at Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls for 20 years.

Education: Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication Public Relations from Winona State University

Political Experience: Served five years as the town of Farmington Plan Commission secretary.

Family: Husband, Rob, and two children, Tucker and Maya.

The issue: Sbraggia said she wants to improve transparency and communication with the town about issues, projects and policies to boost engagement. "I feel it is safe to say that versatility is a necessity when it comes to a town clerk position, as this person will often wear many hats," Sbraggia said. Although her opponent has several years of experience, Sbraggia is confident she can learn what needs to be learned to help the town of Farmington.

Betty Sacia (incumbent)

Betty Sacia (Farmington).jpg

Sacia

Age: No age provided

Profession: Worked at Gundersen Medical Foundation but is now retired.

Education: Bachelor of Arts from UW-La Crosse (majored in English and writing).

Political Experience: Farmington town clerk for 12 years.

Family: Married and has two grown children and four grandchildren.

The issue: "The best part of this job has been getting to know the residents of the township," Sacia said. Sacia said she has enjoyed learning what goes into being a clerk, and believes her devotion and 12 years of accumulated knowledge and experience as town clerk will better serve the community. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Spring election voters guide: Here's what's on the April 2 ballot in the La Crosse area

link

Brian Hagedorn, Lisa Neubauer face off for 10-year term on Supreme Court

article

Supporters of advisory referendums say political maps should be free of partisanship

article

La Crosse area schools seek funding for projects, programming

13 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.