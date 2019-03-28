Election Day is Tuesday and Farmington townspeople need to decide who will be their next town clerk.
Crystal Sbraggia
Age: 42
Profession: Worked in the Marketing Department at Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls for 20 years.
Education: Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication Public Relations from Winona State University
Political Experience: Served five years as the town of Farmington Plan Commission secretary.
Family: Husband, Rob, and two children, Tucker and Maya.
The issue: Sbraggia said she wants to improve transparency and communication with the town about issues, projects and policies to boost engagement. "I feel it is safe to say that versatility is a necessity when it comes to a town clerk position, as this person will often wear many hats," Sbraggia said. Although her opponent has several years of experience, Sbraggia is confident she can learn what needs to be learned to help the town of Farmington.
Betty Sacia (incumbent)
Age: No age provided
Profession: Worked at Gundersen Medical Foundation but is now retired.
Education: Bachelor of Arts from UW-La Crosse (majored in English and writing).
Political Experience: Farmington town clerk for 12 years.
Family: Married and has two grown children and four grandchildren.
The issue: "The best part of this job has been getting to know the residents of the township," Sacia said. Sacia said she has enjoyed learning what goes into being a clerk, and believes her devotion and 12 years of accumulated knowledge and experience as town clerk will better serve the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.