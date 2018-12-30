Some La Crosse-area programs are halted while others are motoring along, as the federal government shutdown rolls into its second week.
Triggered when President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach terms on a southern border wall, the shutdown has forced 420,000 federal employees to stay home and another 380,000 to work without pay. The sides appeared no closer to an agreement on Friday, as the president tweeted about “Obstructionist Democrats” and threatened to close the border completely.
Meanwhile, life goes on in La Crosse.
Fort McCoy and Lock and Dam No. 7 are operating as usual, since lawmakers have already passed budgets for the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse said its services would also be uninterrupted.
National parks and wildlife services are more strongly affected.
Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, 50 miles south of La Crosse, closed its visitor center and indicated that its trails — which do remain open — will receive minimal maintenance until the government reopens.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is closed, too.
Officials at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery could not be reached Friday, but the hatchery announced earlier in the week that its Facebook account was going dark.
It’s not just government programs and employees who are feeling the effects of the shutdown.
Todd Servais, president of the La Crosse County Farm Bureau, said some area farmers are still awaiting checks from the government — subsidies meant to offset financial losses due to Trump’s trade war with China.
Last week, the Department of Agriculture issued a statement assuring farmers that checks would go out during the first week of the shutdown. But direct payments for farmers who haven’t certified production, as well as farm loans and disaster assistance programs, will be put on hold beginning next week.
The USDA earmarked $9.5 billion in direct payments for growers of soybeans, corn, wheat, sorghum and other commodities most affected by tariffs. The first round of payments went out in September. The deadline to sign up for the second round of payments is Jan. 15.
Centers for wildlife health, forest products research and water science are among the federal offices in the Madison area that have been closed.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center on Madison’s Southwest Side and the USGS’s Wisconsin Water Science Center in Middleton are both closed.
Both centers employ around 100 employees, many of them researchers, according to news reports and information on their websites.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Products Laboratory, located on the UW-Madison campus, also has been closed. Its employees include 60 research scientists.
Some of the world’s top research on animal disease occurs at the National Wildlife Health Center, 6006 Schroeder Road. Besides detecting diseases in wildlife across the country, it also provides training and guidance to control and prevent animal diseases.
So while it is officially closed, employees are allowed in the building to take care of animals that are housed there and for emergency calls, according to Margo Harris, the staff assistant for USGS director James F. Reilly.
Harris didn’t say whether those employees receive back pay. But historically employees who work during a federal shutdown eventually receive back pay.
The Wisconsin Water Science Center collects hydrologic data and investigates the state’s surface water, groundwater, water quality and water use.
Also, more than 100,000 acres of national wildlife refuges and wetlands in Wisconsin remain open during the partial federal shutdown even though staffing at each site is extremely limited, according to Charles Traxler, an external affairs official with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Among the federal offices still open in Madison include those at the federal courthouse.
Last week, James D. Peterson, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, ordered that schedules and deadlines in criminal and civil cases where the U.S. Attorney’s Office represents the U.S. government or a party will remain in effect during the shutdown until further notice.
