Finance & Personnel Committee approves Riverside hatchery lease, goes to council next

The city of La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee voted on Thursday night to approve a lease with developers who plan to convert a Riverside Park building into a wedding and event venue.

The plan for the building has been somewhat controversial, and the decision came after some debate over details of the lease and new information about an operational plan that has not yet been publicly released.

The lease itself, which officials described on Thursday as the legal and financial document for the project, places the city's Park, Recreation and Forestry Department into a nine-year agreement with Hatchery, LLC for the use of a historic, former fish hatchery on the parks north end.

Rent for the space would begin at $2,200 a month and climb to $5,000 near the end of the lease, and $7,000 a month beyond that.

Parks director Jay Odegaard told the committee that while an early assessment of the building estimated rent should be around $8,000, it was lowered because of the maintenance needed and investments the developers were willing to put in.

Odegaard also highlighted some new, more function-specific details that will be included in the operational plan that is expected to be made public before next Thursday's La Crosse Common Council meeting.

The plan will require Hatchery to cease any music by 9 p.m. and close its outdoor patio by 10 p.m. In addition, the indoor space will need to close by 10:30 p.m. so that staff can leave by 11 p.m., when the park closes.

Any guests who stay at the second floor Airbnb rental will also need to abide by these time restrictions, Odegaard saying that if a renter came back to the unit past 11 p.m. "they're breaking the law" by accessing the park after hours.

No other business will be conducted at the site outside of the park's hours of 6 a.m.-11 p.m., such as any food or beverage deliveries the venue may receive.

Additionally, Hatchery would need to report any damage or vandalism to the site that they witness or have been made aware of immediately to the Parks Department, the plan will state, and the group would need to be open for food and beverage during high traffic events at the park, such as Moon Tunes.

Hatchery will also need to have quarterly meetings with certain stakeholders and Odegaard said the group has already been in early discussions with groups such as Rotary Lights to talk operations during its event.

"I really feel strongly that they have a true sense of what we as a department, as a city and what park goers are looking for," Odegaard said, making one of his final pitches for the project.

The operational plan will head before the Board of Park Commissioners in January, Odegaard said. He described the plan as more of a clarifying document of expectations for the venue, and it is a separate agreement from the lease — and a less binding one, something some council members took issue with.

"The operational plan to me is really more an explanation than it is tied to the agreement," Odegaard said. "With the standard terms and conditions that are in the agreement and the language in the agreement, we feel very comfortable as a department that we have covered what we need covered."

Some officials specifically questioned whether details of the operational plan should be included in the lease, but city staff overwhelmingly thought that the plan could be maintained and overseen administratively, including both Mayor Mitch Reynolds and the city attorney Stephen Matty.

"I see very little risk to the city based on what I've seen in this lease," Reynolds said, emphasizing later that it was his perspective that the details of the lease were sorted out and the rest can be done internally.

Officials also requested to receive more information from staff before the council takes a vote on the lease next week, a move that others didn't think was as necessary.

"I too had many questions and concerns along [the way.] But all those concerns have been mitigated for me," said council member Rebecca Schwarz.

"Whatever happens in this location, we all want it to be successful because their success is going to be our success," Schwarz said. "And I want to be careful as a council that we're not overly monitoring that, so that the entrepreneurs are in a position where they can't make adjustments that they will need to do to be successful."

The lease passed with one abstention from council president Barb Janssen, who said she was in favor of the item but wanted to ensure it was not included in the council's consent agenda next week, allowing for a debate.

It heads before the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday for a final vote. If approved, the lease would begin on Jan. 1.

