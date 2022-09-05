Finding Home: Hear from more La Crosse leaders on how to solve homelessness

For the last story in the Finding Home series, the Tribune asked La Crosse leaders how they think the region can solve homelessness and what barriers stand in their way.

This is the second part of a two-part story, and below are the remaining responses.

Monica Kruse, La Crosse County Board chair

"Homelessness has become a pervasive, growing problem in communities large and small across America. La Crosse County is no exception. With the one-time infusion of American Rescue Plan Act omnies, the greater La Crosse County area has an opportunity to address homelessness in a comprehensive, transformative way.

"As we decide how to spend the $6 million we have allocated for this effort, it is important to define parameters and essential values. As county board chair, I have identified some criteria that I will use to evaluate any project proposals regarding homeless housing. These include:

Cost effectiveness — housing must be low-cost and fit the various needs our homeless population brings with them. This can't be a one-size-fits-all solution but needs to be nuanced to address the needs of families, single individuals, and those with severe mental health and substance abuse issues. To that end, representatives from the homeless community should be involved in the planning.

Housing needs to be transitional — short term, designed to help residents move on once they're more established. Wrap-around services need to be provided on-site to help residents become independent, find jobs, address mental/physical health issues, obtain transportation, get necessary training to join the workforce. Our focus should be on long-term, sustainable solutions.

The long-term goal, in addition to providing dignified housing, is to provide community-wide benefits that make ours a more desirable place to live and visit — less disruption for our business community, enhanced safety for all, better school attendance and achievement, less truancy, better access to health services for homeless individuals, and workforce benefits through connecting homeless individuals with jobs in the community.

Homeless housing should be centralized, close to services, schools and transportation.

While La Crosse County has been working closely with the city of La Crosse in planning for homeless housing, other municipalities should also be represented and involved. This needs to be regionalized, collaborative effort to be effective and make some real inroads on the scourge of homelessness in our region."

Barb Janssen, La Crosse Common Council president

"Homelessness is a problem so large it must be solved by involving our entire community! We all need to recognize that our city can provide only part of the solution. In my opinion, the solution starts with a single local action plan. City officials and staff; La Crosse County officials and human services professionals; and members of our local nonprofit agencies are working together to support and implement just such an approach.

"Since April, Mayor Mitch Reynolds and I have been meeting regularly with a diverse group of caring, skilled and dedicated individuals representing La Crosse County, local nonprofits, landlords, representatives from Gundersen and Mayo, as well as residents of Houska Park.

"The purpose of these meetings, facilitated by Tom Thibodeau and Rick Kyte of Viterbo University and Brian Sampson, homeless services coordinator, is to bring all who wish to be part of the solution to the table. These meetings have been focused on education about all aspects of the issues related to homelessness as well as trust-building among the various stakeholders. This group has also initiated constructive communication about state assistance with Rep. Jill Billings and Gov. Tony Evers' staff.

"Five main issues need addressing to make significant progress:

Long-term and bridge housing: We need to continue to increase quality long-term housing for all income levels, including houses, apartments and rooms. Options need to be available for those who are not able to meet current rental application standards. Successful housing options should also include coordinated services. The proposed Fourth Street development fits this model bus is on hold until the developer acquires additional funding. Local, state and federal funding assistance can be difficult to acquire for developers who wish to build new housing and offer affordable rents. Twenty-four-hour consolidated coordinated services for the unsheltered: Up-to-date services should identify and provide for each individual/family seeking housing. If we are going to ask someone camping in a park or in front of a business to find a different space, then we need to provide options. We may have enough space for our unhoused population given the options offered by so many local agencies, churches and individuals. In order to utilize all of our resources, I support a creation of a 24/7 single localresources that can be updated by each agency as occupancy changes at their shelters. Local lodging businesses have used a similar clearinghouse for hotel rooms. Day shelter options with on-site services: Current shelters are for only overnight services. The unsheltered need to be served with day shelter options that provide coordinated assistance to acquire basic needs, health care, housing and employment. The REACH Center has brought together many services to one location. We still need day space for the unsheltered as an alternative to being on the streets. Expanded mental health services and drug and alcohol treatment: We need more availability of mental health care and addiction treatment. This includes inpatient and outpatient options. Prevention: In addition to providing long term affordable housing and expanding mental health and drug and alcohol treatment there are numerous action steps that can be done to focus on prevention.

"Additional barriers include funding, staffing shortages for the non-profit agencies, high construction costs and opposition to zoning changes."

Kim Cable, Couleecap Inc.

"During the July 2022 Point in Time Count, a semi-annual snapshot of homelessness, there were 140 people living outdoors in the City of La Crosse with an additional 86 people in shelters. These numbers have changed drastically over the past three years, increasing almost 50% since July 2021 when there were 90 people outdoors and 63 staying in shelter. This number has almost tripled since 2019.

"These numbers illustrate a troubling trend. La Crosse, like many communities, has had struggles with homelessness for many years. However, our community has never seen so many of our neighbors living in these conditions. Our community had started to make progress from 2016-2019 to reduce homelessness through the prioritization of permanent housing and case management. However, those gains have been lost.

"In the past two years, financial and human investments into temporary solutions such as tent communities and short-term motel programs without pathways to housing have been implemented in La Crosse only to offer no resolution to homelessness. Meanwhile, our emergency shelters have been underutilized and proven housing programs have received little attention in terms of capacity building. Short term programs, while good intentioned and sometimes necessary under emergency situations, are contributing factors to growing numbers of people living outside in La Crosse when those efforts are not tied to permanent long-term housing solutions.

"The solutions to homelessness need to focus on permanent, person-centered options. Programs like permanent supported housing, which offers housing and intensive supportive services, offered in a ‘Housing First’ approach are seen as programs that have had statistical long-term success rates. Other housing programs have been proven successful here, such as rapid rehousing and bridge housing options. Investments should be made to build and expand these permanent housing solutions. Until investments are redirected from activities that are not only failing, but exacerbating the problem, our community will not have the infrastructure it needs to make real progress.

"As programs are built, barriers must also be removed. A lack of funding, lack of available affordable rental units, and a lack of a pool of landlords willing to work with programs can all be barriers to implementing proven solutions. In addition, the community needs to have available robust safety nets for people to access in order to prevent homelessness in the first place: mental health treatment, treatment options for those who have substance use disorders, eviction prevention programs, access to affordable housing, and access to employment with living wages or other forms of economic security. Due to the breadth of the issue of homelessness in our community, local programs have not been able to end homelessness on their own. It is a community issue and it needs to be approached as such."

Alicia Place, homeless coordinator with La Crosse schools

"The question of how La Crosse can solve homelessness is a complicated one that has no easy answers. Homelessness is a layered issue and often a symptom of other things happening to an individual or family and the public's perception and judgement of these issues can be a barrier to the solution. If we really want to 'solve homelessness,' it will take immediate solutions while also getting to the root of the layers so the next generation doesn't face homelessness to the same degree.

"A more immediate solution would be to look at a housing first model, focusing on housing individuals and families and providing support for issues like poverty, education, mental health or substance abuse that may be contributing to their unstable housing. In a June 4, 2022, New York Times article, reporter Michael Kimmelman describes it as, 'When you're drowning, it doesn't help if your rescuer insists you learn to swim before returning you to shore. You can address your issues once you're on land.' To do this in La Crosse, we need more housing units, more affordable and appropriate housing, and more supportive housing. We also need more programs to help ensure that people can access the help that they need once they are housed.

"For longer-term outcomes and solutions, I believe that as a community, we need to work together to address the root causes of the complicating factors that contribute to homelessness. We need to decide as a community that it is best to interrupt trauma in a child's life at the earliest possible time. We need to look to intensive services for parents and caregivers who are struggling so their children have the best chance of healthy life outcomes. We need to acknowledge that early life experiences and trauma affect a child's developing brain and have consequences for not only that child, but generations to follow. We need to do all that we can to help support children and families so that they are mentally health, free from abuse and neglect, and in school ready to learn for the best chance of graduation.

"The intersection of homelessness with trauma, poverty, school attendance and graduation, criminal behavior, mental health and substance use cannot be underscored. With a focus on healthier youth and families, I believe that we would see the benefit in the future."

Katie Berkedal, program director at La Crosse Community Foundation

"Homelessness is a complex issue. And with another Wisconsin winter around the corner, it also becomes a life-threatening concern.

"We currently have more than 150 people unsheltered in La Crosse. That’s far more than our local emergency shelters are equipped to help and highlights the scarcity of money and housing stock needed to shelter all who need it. Government housing programs exist, but the strings attached to using them — and the lack of affordable housing — make it difficult to serve the diverse needs of our homeless population. And because the needs are so diverse and complicated, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer.

"Solutions to homelessness need to be many and varied. They need to include transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and more affordable housing in general. We also need places for people who are justice-involved to live and places for hospitals to safely discharge people who are still healing but no longer need hospital care. And we need more case workers to manage the load.

"We are fortunate in La Crosse to have several agencies serving people who are homeless — agencies that are staffed by incredibly dedicated, diligent community members working beyond capacity. But understaffed and under-resourced, they alone cannot resolve homelessness because they lack power to change the systems that make homelessness so challenging. Policies and systems must be changed alongside increased funding.

"For our part, as a community foundation, we continuously monitor opportunities for investment that align with our grantmaking guidelines and priorities. We also meet regularly with those working to end homelessness — to remain aware and educated on gaps, new solutions and possible grantmaking opportunities. That includes meeting weekly with a group of community members from the city, county, nonprofit agencies, funders, landlords and Houska Park to create a plan for winter sheltering.

"Cooperation and teamwork are requisite in taking on an issue as layered as homelessness. We will need a diverse and goal-focused community collaboration to solve this complex and critical community issue."