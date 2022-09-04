Finding Home: La Crosse leaders weigh in on how to solve homelessness

The Tribune’s Finding Home series is coming to a close.

Over the summer, this series explored the issue of homelessness in La Crosse, primarily telling the stories of community members who are experiencing homelessness.

Families who got into housing just in the nick of time. A woman stuck in a cycle of homelessness because she can’t get the medical care she needs. A neighborhood of tents at a local park. People who have struggled with homelessness most of their lives, and others for just a few months.

It painted a picture of just how complex the issue is, and how many different factors can catapult someone into homelessness — and oftentimes keep them trapped there. And although this series attempted to capture a wide view of those experiencing homelessness, it only scratched the surface.

But as we head into the cold months, and this series comes to a close, what comes next?

For this last Finding Home story, we asked La Crosse area leaders and those working on the issue what it would take to solve homelessness, and what barriers stood in their way.

This is a two-part story, and additional responses will be published Tuesday.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds

“Multiple groups gather weekly in La Crosse to address homelessness. These meetings are held at Viterbo University and are facilitated by Professor Tom Thibodeau. Tom has provided servant leadership guidance for decades in this community and his help has been beneficial and inspirational.

“This new collaborative effort is an extension of other work that has occured over the last several years to find permanent solutions to homelessness. There is more urgency now. And, for the first time, the city of La Crosse is leading the endeavor.

“Our city-led approach includes shelters and other service agencies, government, medical centers, schools, business and representatives from the homeless population. This is the one approach that has delivered the most promising results in other communities.

“This is the very approach I envisioned when creating a homeless services coordinator position in the city shortly after taking office last year.

“During a recent meeting of our service agencies, a woman living for the summer at Houska Park gave voice to the level of desperation felt by many who live unsheltered lives: ‘I’ve been homeless for four years and I’m tired,’ she said. Because it is exhausting to be homeless. It is also detrimental to health, to spirit and to humanity in general.

“There are numerous factors that can lead to that point. Barriers to securing employment and shelter are often a result of physical and mental health challenges, addiction, domestic violence and disability. While the problem is complex, the solutions are within reach.

“National economic and social changes over decades have led to a deficit in housing and a general apathy — and downright hostility — towards those who are unsheltered. The pandemic added significantly to the challenges we face. Adding housing of all kinds is a necessity. And collaboration is essential.

“I have pledged the city of La Crosse towards working collectively on lasting solutions and I invite county, state and the federal government to join using these efforts. I hope they will. Those who are unsheltered are exhausted. It is time we help.”

Jane Klekamp, interim La Crosse County administrator

“The La Crosse area is well on its way to reducing homelessness due to the ambition and collaborative spirit of our community. There is a strong network of community partners and local governments working together to meet the housing needs of everyone residing in La Crosse County.

“The La Crosse County Board has reserved $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with long-term and sustainable solution for families and individuals experiencing homelessness. The plan has two parts. The first would provide bridge housing in scattered locations across La Crosse County to help families who are unhoused. The second would offer studio apartments to adults with substance use disorder and/ord mental health challenges. Supportive services would be available on-site.

“The goal of both plans is to provide safe and stable housing to give people the opportunity they need to be successful. We are working closely with community partners on this plan, which would represent a significant step forward for La Crosse County. Watch for updates in the coming months.”

Julie McDermid, director of Karuna Housing

“First, provide more supported housing programming including more variety in the types of programming offered. Barrier: Existing programs are constrained by state and federal funding requirements. Like all of us, people experiencing homelessness are unique individuals who will thrive under particular circumstances. We should support an expanded number of existing, government-funded program openings but focus investment of local funds and resources on the development of innovative new programs built to serve the diverse needs of this community.

“Second, build more affordable housing! Barrier: Neighborhood objections to investment and approval of housing development projects such as those funded with Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) dollars. These offer attractive, affordable, integrated housing solutions for families and individuals — let’s let them in! Examples include Grand River Station, Gund Brewery Lofts and the renovation of Roosevelt school.

“Third, complete a comprehensive strategic plan with input from stakeholders across all sectors of our community (nonprofit organizations, businesses, government entities, schools, hospitals, faith-based organizations and more) by the end of 2023. All new projects and assignment of new and existing resources should be guided by this plan. The plan should include strategies that:

Improve outflow Decrease inflow Enhance crisis response Streamline access to resources Prioritize data-driven decision-making to ensure productive investment of our resources including at least a quarterly review of data recommended by the WI Balance of State Continuum of Care (WIBOSCOC), including point-in-time count, inflow, total clients served, coordinated entry and system performance data

“Fourth, make housing a human right in the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County. Provide all community members in need with immediate, safe shelter that provides personal dignity and respect to minimize the trauma experienced and build relationships that foster resilience and sustainable solutions. It is unacceptable that any human die in La Crosse County as a result of experiencing homelessness.”

Brian Sampson, La Crosse homeless services coordinator

“La Crosse has begun to re-establish the partnerships that previously played a large role in our community becoming successful in helping people who are experiencing homelessness. New helpers, consumers, businesses and organizations are literally coming to the table with a problem-solving mindset.

“What we need is more of everything. We need more housing of every type for people to lay their heads in night after night. We need more services to support people in staying in the housing they find. We need more mental health and addiction services that can meet people where they’re at and help them move forward in achieving their goals. We need a more trauma-informed community that better understands the individualistic needs of people experiencing homelessness. We need a better data system that can objectively drive us toward evidence-based decision making. We need a long-term strategy about how to develop everything we need.

“Those plans are already underway, but will take time to develop thoroughly. Meanwhile, the people involved (both ‘professionals’ and consumers) are working diligently to solve the emergency at hand. The reality is it took us years and multiple systematic and policy failures to get here and it’s going to take time and systematic improvements to achieve the ultimate goal: Partner with people experiencing homelessness to help them not only find appropriate housing but provide the necessary services that supports them in housing long-term.”

Jessica Olson, area landlord and former La Crosse Common Council member

“To the leaders of the city and county:

“Stop leasing buildings. Stop hemorrhaging funds quietly through countless motel vouchers. Homelessness in La Crosse will get much worse before it gets better. It’s past time to purchase a hotel, motel or apartment building. The government is going to be their landlord no matter what, whether they are living in the park, under a bridge, or in a car on the street.

“Your de facto tenants will be much easier to serve, with a fighting chance of rebuilding their life, from somewhere that emulates an ordinary residence. For some, it’s their only shot at rebuilding a surrogate version of a landlord reference to re-enter private rental housing in the future.

“There is no unicorn property that is exactly the right size occupancy in a perfect location selling at a politically palatable price that won’t come with a significant amount of deferred maintenance. Despite a glut of empty commercial buildings, you can’t just haul in mattresses, pop in wall dividers and run extension cords. Modern building codes can make it more expensive to convert a commercial building to residential use than the sales price of the building itself, hence such conversions are rare even in cities with the highest rents in America.

“Landlords are not social workers. For high-risk tenants, the landlord’s role is second violin. Social service providers are the heroes, handling tenants’ personal crises before they become landlord-tenant problems. Word spreads. Service providers who take ownership of their critical role will earn a reputation that will open more doors over time.

“The ‘rental housing shortage’ of the private market will eventually self-correct if dozens of unsheltered citizens are pushed back into the core of La Crosse with nowhere to go, being cruelly positioned for constant, endless conflict with neighboring residents and business owners. Plenty more houses in La Crosse will be up for rent once the homeowners sell them to landlords and move their families to Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.”