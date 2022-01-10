Four-way stops coming to several downtown La Crosse intersections

The city of La Crosse plans to install four-way stop signs at six downtown intersections in order to improve safety.

Drivers will need to come to a full stop from any direction at these intersections after the Board of Public Works approved the changes on Monday.

Four-way stops will be headed for the intersections at Fifth Avenue South & Jay Street, Sixth Street North & Vine Street, Second Street South & Jay, and the Front Street intersections at King, Jay and Vine Streets. All of these intersections currently have two-way stop signs.

This change comes after the city investigated these intersections after complaints and found that existing historic buildings jut up right to the property's edge and block the sight at the intersections.

"I've seen the issues that have occurred at most of these intersections and I am in favor of the four-way stops at each of them," council member Chris Kahlow said.

According to officials, one resident expressed to board members that this could impact bike lanes. City staff said that the new stop signs would not prohibit the movement of bicycles and only require them to also stop, and that the safety was more important.

The board also approved a four-way stop at the intersection of Mississippi and 22nd Street South for similar safety concerns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.