French Island looks to connect to city water to address PFAS, draft water agreement shows

The Black River currently separates the town of Campbell and city of La Crosse, but water may soon be what joins them together.

According to a draft of a water agreement obtained by the Tribune through an open records request, the town of Campbell is looking to connect the entire town to La Crosse municipal water, a move aimed at providing clean drinking water to an island dealing with widespread PFAS contamination.

The contract, which the town board sent to the city as a draft in March, outlines a "wholesale" water agreement between the neighboring communities.

The town of Campbell is located on an island to the west of the city and is commonly known as "French Island." For the last year, many island residents have been grappling with the news that they and their neighbors no longer have safe drinking water.

Tests have revealed some level of PFAS in more than 500 private wells and three city wells located on the island. PFAS are a group of "forever chemicals" that are toxic and don't break down over time. On French Island, the pollution is believed to have in-part come from the city's airport located on the northern end of the island.

Since the news of widespread contamination on French Island, the town's leaders have been working together with city and state officials to come up with solutions.

This new water agreement is only preliminary, officials emphasized, and Campbell town chair Josh Johnson told the Tribune it is "truly the first draft."

"I would expect this agreement to go back and forth a few times prior to any approval," Johnson said in an email to the Tribune. He said the current estimate for the project is between $30 million and $40 million, though that is subject to change with inflation and fluctuating costs of materials.

The contract is currently in the hands of the city, and Johnson suggested asking city officials about the timeline. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds declined an interview with the Tribune about the contract, his spokesperson saying it was too early to discuss.

The draft agreement states that both the town and city have "determined that the most appropriate way to achieve their individual, yet similar, goals about the provision of water services to citizens while increasing efficiency and achieving cost savings is for La Crosse to provide water on a wholesale basis to Campbell."

It is set to terminate and replace the existing water service agreement between the town and city, which was established in 2006. That agreement allowed certain properties on the island located in a "limited water and firefighting" area to receive city water.

One of the biggest pieces of the new draft agreement is that, at least for now, it clearly establishes that the city has no right to annex any properties on the island because of the agreement.

Annexation has been a source of anxiety for French Island residents for decades, and the issue of water has been at the core of some boundary wars between the two in the past.

At a public meeting last month, residents again expressed concerns that a new water agreement would mean annexing to the city, which officials reassured was not on the table.

Most island annexations by the city are currently limited based on the 2006 water agreement and a 2004 boundary agreement between the two communities, which are both set to expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

A clause is built into the current water agreement that requires any Campbell property using city water to annex if its water bill is not paid. It also states more broadly that any properties using municipal water, and are contiguous to La Crosse's city limits and not part of an incorporated municipality will be annexed after 2035. Campbell officials have recently reaffirmed their intention to incorporate Campbell as a village once the 2004 boundary agreement expires, protecting the community from annexations.

But the new draft water agreement goes a step further and terminates all annexation provisions of the previous agreements, and establishes that the new contract does not "provide any annexation rights to La Crosse with regard to any property located in Campbell."

This new draft agreement, as it's currently written, would extend the city's water service to the entire town, including residential, commercial, industrial and public properties.

Johnson explained that using a wholesale water service means the town would be purchasing the city's water at the rate it costs the city to produce and maintain its municipal water system.

"Essentially, it means that the city of La Crosse would not be profiting from the sale of municipal water to the town of Campbell," he said.

This is a change from the 2006 agreement, where Campbell residents using municipal water are charged a 25% surcharge in addition to the existing rates.

The intent, Johnson said, is to make municipal water accessible to all island residents, not just those that were within the boundaries of the 2006 agreement.

The water may not be available to all residents immediately if the draft agreement were approved, as construction on the multi-million dollar project would likely be done in phases. The town of Campbell would foot the bill for most of the water mains and other infrastructure, though in places where construction also benefits the city's water system, they may split the cost.

As a result, the town of Campbell would own, maintain and operate all of the new water facilities after construction.

The contract requires the city to test all of its water supply wells for PFAS within 120 days of approving the agreement. The city would report the results to the town of Campbell. It is also newly established that the water should meet all federal and state quality standards for safe drinking water, even as those standards are amended or change over time, a requirement not included in the 2006 agreement that paints a picture of how much the issue of water has changed in the last two decades for the communities.

La Crosse would also be required to permanently disconnect the three wells it owns near the La Crosse Regional Airport on the island that have been contaminated with PFAS.

Wells 23 and 24 were the first in the city to test positive for PFAS in 2014, and 26 was found to have levels above standards last summer, though it has remained online in case of emergency use.

The new draft agreement also explicitly states that it does not compromise or undermine any claim the town of Campbell or any of its residents may have against the city related to the PFAS contamination. Last May, a lawyer served the city with claims from hundreds of French Island residents for its role in the PFAS pollution.

Officials told the Tribune that this is not necessarily the final solution to the PFAS crisis on the island, and it is currently established in the draft agreement that it doesn't limit Campbell from entering into other water agreements with other entities in the future.

"This agreement is primarily meant to provide us with options for water, not a singular water option," Campbell town supervisor Lee Donahue told the Tribune in an email.

In past meetings, Donahue emphasized that the current 2006 water agreement does not give the town enough "latitude" to explore its options, and that amending that agreement is the first step in the process.

"We don't know what the final solution to our water problem will be," she said.

If approved in its current form, the city would charge Campbell on a quarterly basis based on rates and rules that are approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. That body will need to approve the details of the agreement before it can be put in place.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will need to sign off on all of the newly constructed facilities and materials used during construction.

Officials are describing this as a first draft and a first step in addressing the island's PFAS crisis. As the communities continue negotiations, details of the agreement could be removed, amended or added. It is unclear what direction the draft water agreement will head in next and what its final form will look like if it is approved.

