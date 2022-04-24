Friendship garden honoring Ho-Chunk Nation could take place of Hiawatha statue

The Ho-Chunk Nation could be among those honored in the Riverside Friendship Gardens, and could take the place of the controversial Hiawatha statue that was removed last summer.

President of the Friendship Gardens, Chuck Hanson, told the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday that this was a possible next project for the gardens.

Officials are still in the process of beginning the discussions, Hanson said, saying the timeline for creating and developing these gardens can take years.

This specific garden could expand into the now empty area on the west side of the gardens where the Hiawatha statue once stood, Hanson said.

The highly controversial statue was removed last summer after decades of debate over its inaccurate and derogatory depiction of Indigenous people native to the La Crosse area.

At the time, city officials indicated it planned to find something to take the statue’s place, but no ideas had been publicly presented until Thursday.

If it came to fruition, the ultimate plans for a Ho-Chunk Nation garden would still come back before the board for approval. No action was taken Thursday and it was an informational item only.

Other expansions of the garden could include a section to honor the city’s newest sister city of Junglinster, Luxembourg.

