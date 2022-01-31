'Get on the bus': City kicks off week celebrating public transit's impact on climate, accessibility

The city of La Crosse is celebrating public transit this week, highlighting the benefits city buses have on climate, accessibility, civil rights and workers who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic.

Leaders kicked off Transit Equity Days at the city's Grand River Station on Monday afternoon with a display of signs and a speech from La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

It will be free to ride the bus during the weeklong celebration, and a number of events will connect the community with transit.

The celebration coincides with Rosa Parks' birthday, which is Friday, Feb. 4. Parks is best known for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott during the civil rights movement.

But the events will branch out and touch on the many important roles public transit plays in a community. The message Reynolds had for residents this week — especially for those who don't already utilize public transit — was: "Get on the bus."

Reynolds highlighted reasons big and small to take the bus, from saving money and convenience, to limiting carbon emissions that are offset by cars, and promoting a less car-centered community where accessibility for all can be in focus.

"There's a lot to be said for this and I think that the more people do it the more they'll recognize how valuable it can be," Reynolds said.

"It really touches on a lot of different spots about how important transportation is," said MTU director Adam Lorenz about the event.

The need for public transit has only become more clear during the pandemic, and recognizing the work MTU staff does is also part of the celebration.

"I don't think many of us recognize just how essential this service is until we get down to the point where we've got people on the frontlines that are providing this service, putting themselves in harms way to do it," Reynolds said.

Masks are required on all city buses, including for drivers.

The city's public transit system has seen a lot of growth in recent years, specifically with more hybrid and electric buses being added to the fleet and more accessibility to get on and off the bus.

And more growth is anticipated, Reynolds highlighting that a new plan is in the works to create bus routes that stop at city parks, and that more electric buses are wanted.

But the city hopes to also grow in ridership, too.

Reynolds, while talking about the city's MTU app, said it was recently noted to him that it would be great if there were so many buses circulating that there wasn't the need for a schedule.

"That would be awesome. It would be great if more people took advantage of the opportunities to utilize transit to get where they need to go and to really get us to a point where we're having more sustainability in our community because of that," Reynolds said.

Transit Equity Days is being celebrated between Jan. 31 through Feb. 4. with events throughout, including displays about parks and public transit equity, and a place for bus riders to share their stories.

Residents will also get the chance to ride alongside local and state officials on the bus, including both Reynolds and Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith, and state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska.

Reynolds said he hasn't taken the city bus before but had picked up his pass on Monday, and said the route from his home to city hall was quick. He said he likes to bike instead of drive when possible.

The event has continued to grow in La Crosse, specifically expanding from one day to an entire week this year. It's hosted in-part by the La Crosse Area Transit Advocates and other area and state groups.

For more information about events and schedules, visit tinyurl.com/LaXTED2022.

