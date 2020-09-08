'Good assumption' that La Crosse Center director won't retire in 2021, mayor cites misunderstanding

Kabat’s plan also would eliminate the director’s position for the engineering department.

Randy Turtenwald, the engineering department director, told the Tribune in an email that he was considering retiring in 2021 “very seriously,” saying if he could afford to he would, and that the mayor and common council would know six months in advance.

This all comes as the La Crosse Center and other tourism revenues in the city are experiencing an entanglement of financial stress, and the event center is set to wrap up its $42 million expansion next year.

Many were relieved to hear Fahey wouldn’t leave as the community and La Crosse Center transitioned into recovery, but Fahey noted there was a lot of hard work on his team.

“The whole process, this is bigger than just one individual, and we’ve got a really strong management team down here,” Fahey said. “I think collectively, we’ve got a good organization to get this building safe and open.”

The La Crosse Center is no longer included in the restructuring plans of the city, both Fahey and Kabat said, but that reorganizing the staff for the convention center was still a priority because of the revenue losses it faces in the coming months.