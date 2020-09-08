'Good assumption' that La Crosse Center director won't retire in 2021, mayor cites misunderstanding

The director of the La Crosse Center told a committee on Thursday he had made no plans to retire yet, his first comments after a plan to restructure city operations included dissolving his position.
“I have not made any decision on that whatsoever,” director Art Fahey said to the city’s Room Tax Commission on Thursday. “My goal is to get the building up and open and make a decision at that point in time.”
When asked if the committee could assume he wouldn’t retire in 2021, Fahey said, “that’s a pretty good assumption.”
The city of La Crosse has taken several steps to combat financial losses from the pandemic, including budget cuts, and now an unapproved reorganization plan submitted by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, which would restructure city departments and eliminate the position of the La Crosse Center director, among others.
The plan received a lot of backlash, and city officials told Kabat to revise it, largely because the plan assumed the director of the La Crosse Center planned to retire next year.
“My understanding was when the building project was finished that Art was going to be done,” Kabat said on Friday. “But if my understanding is not the correct one, then so be it.”
Kabat’s plan also would eliminate the director’s position for the engineering department.
Randy Turtenwald, the engineering department director, told the Tribune in an email that he was considering retiring in 2021 “very seriously,” saying if he could afford to he would, and that the mayor and common council would know six months in advance.
This all comes as the La Crosse Center and other tourism revenues in the city are experiencing an entanglement of financial stress, and the event center is set to wrap up its $42 million expansion next year.
Many were relieved to hear Fahey wouldn’t leave as the community and La Crosse Center transitioned into recovery, but Fahey noted there was a lot of hard work on his team.
“The whole process, this is bigger than just one individual, and we’ve got a really strong management team down here,” Fahey said. “I think collectively, we’ve got a good organization to get this building safe and open.”
The La Crosse Center is no longer included in the restructuring plans of the city, both Fahey and Kabat said, but that reorganizing the staff for the convention center was still a priority because of the revenue losses it faces in the coming months.
Kabat said that he will instead be pursuing separate legislation to address the center’s budget challenges and staffing, and that a recommended reorganizing has already been made, questioning why the La Crosse Center Board hasn’t already acted on it.
“In my mind there should be a stronger sense of urgency,” Kabat said. “What I’m really trying to do is not anything negative towards the La Crosse Center.”
