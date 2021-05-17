GOP congressional candidate whipping up mask discourse in area school board meetings

On May 3, Van Orden met with a large group of La Crosse area parents at the home of former Holmen School Board candidate Jennifer Westlie, where she said 60-70 parents from Holmen, West Salem, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and several more schools spanning as far as Cadot gathered to get his advice.

She said that parents from many different school districts were requesting Van Orden's help on how to overturn their mask mandates, and they decided to hold a joint meeting to expedite the process.

"[Another parent] was very, very excited about how influential he was with another school district, school board, and she said, 'I really want you to come talk to ours,'" Westlie said.

"It was pretty much a regurgitation of the things he had talked to with Elk Mound," Westlie said. "Talking about our constitutional rights as it pertains to being forced to wear a mask."

Van Orden shared a photo of a group on his Twitter on May 3, saying, "Wow! We had over 50 people on site and another 50+ for our 'Make Masks Optional' meeting tonight."

