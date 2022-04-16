GOP spends more than $15,000, Dems more than $4,000 in local La Crosse races

Politics played a larger role than usual in local elections this spring, and in La Crosse County, political parties opened up their wallets and services for several candidates.

According to the most recent campaign finance documents available on the La Crosse County Clerk's website and the Wisconsin Campaign Finance Information System, state and local Republican parties infused a total of $15,459 into local races.

Most of that came from the La Crosse County Republican Party, which gave more than $14,000 to candidates running for La Crosse County Board and Holmen School Board.

Chairman Bill Feehan told the Tribune in an email that the party, "decided to make a big investment in local candidates because we understand how these local offices affect our lives." He claimed that Democrats and liberal groups have been involved in local elections for decades.

"Going forward we will continue to provide financial support as well as training to candidates," Feehan said. "We are pleased by the election of six of nine candidates we supported."

Much of the La Crosse GOP's support came in the way of in-kind donations for things such as literature, mailings, printing, robo-calls and more.

"Should police be handcuffed by an anti-cop political activist and repeat offender?" read one postcard, referencing La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse, who won reelection on April 5.

One version of the postcard was shared with the Tribune, mailed with a message in support of candidate Dustin Frost on the other side, who was not running against Kruse, but Dillon Mader in District 30.

"Support law enforcement, vote Frost for La Crosse County Board," the mailing read.

Kruse told the Tribune in an email that she felt it was, "a very clumsy attempt to paint me as an ultra-liberal, bent on destroying law-enforcement and all that is good and holy. It truly felt like I was running against the GOP machine rather than a single opponent."

She called it a "most unusual, highly vitriolic campaign" for races that are usually "low-key" and cheap, and that she thought the La Crosse GOP's efforts were part of a larger, national movement to challenge more progressive lawmakers.

"The coordinated campaign — similar flyers, all with the same message, with just the candidates' faces changed out, aggressive messaging, false accusations — also suggested centralized managing of campaigns," Kruse said.

Frost lost to Mader, and his campaign finance report shows he took $2,118 from the La Crosse GOP in-kind for mailings. Both Mader and Kruse received support from Democrats.

Another GOP mailing featured former Onalaska mayor Mike Giese, who ran against GOP-backed incumbent Jack Pogreba for his old seat on the county board.

"Mike Giese was the champion of the ridiculous and costly wheel tax," the postcard reads, with a photo of Giese above a wheeless car. "Don't let Mike Giese pull this costly joke on us again. On April 5th, say no to Mike Giese's ridiculous wheel tax one more time."

The wheel tax proposal is one that Giese supported while previously on the county board in 2015. In an interview with the Tribune, Giese said while it's fair game for candidates to draw on their opponents' record like this, he thought the increasing involvement from political parties was dangerous to local government.

"I think in this election, democracy was not well-served because there was too much party involvement in what is statutorily and by tradition, nonpartisan offices," Giese said.

Giese said he grew up in a very politically engaged household and he is a well-known nonpartisan public figure in the region. He said he's watched local government become more political, accelerating quickly in the last decade and coming to a head in this most recent election.

"In the past, the candidates for [county board] haven't been throwing down thousands of dollars. What they've been doing is ringing doorbells, walking around talking to people, going to church, getting their haircut, all of that within their district and securing votes," Giese said. "If you go and throw three, four, five-thousand dollars into that situation, you just paid for and you will win that election."

Giese lost to Pogreba by just eight votes on April 5, but declined a recount. He told the Tribune he wouldn't accept an endorsement from the Democratic Party because of his commitment to nonpartisanship and he said didn't receive any money from political parties or groups.

He added that on the campaign trail he would run into people who asked him if he was a Democrat or a Republican. When he would decline to pick a side, they became unwilling to support him.

"Does money make a difference? Yes, there's no doubt about it. Does extremism make a difference? Yes," Giese said. "We need to be able to stand in that porch and have a conversation that's not predicated in extreme partisan positions. And that did not happen to me this year."

Pogreba did not file a finance report at the latest deadline. Candidates and committees who do not receive or spend more than $2,000 don't need to file in the state of Wisconsin. But records show he did receive a $150 donation from Rebecca PAC, a political action committee associated with Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.

The former lieutenant governor's PAC donated a total of $1,350 to five candidates running for La Crosse County Board, two candidates running for Holmen School Board and two running for La Crosse School Board. These were outright, monetary donations, according to the reports, and came alongside a number of other contributions to local campaigns across the state.

The state GOP additionally spent $1,456 on Kimberly Krejchik and Mary LaMothe, two candidates who ran unsuccessfully for La Crosse School Board.

The party's filing states the money was used in-kind for the app, Campaign Sidekick. The app's website claims it can help candidates know exactly how many votes they need to win, information about their voters and the manpower it will take to reach them. It states it's a preferred GOP vendor.

As for Democrats, the La Crosse County Democratic Party did not file a report with the state. But the state party infused a flurry of in-kind donations for consulting and mailings totalling in $4,530.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin (DPW) specifically gave about $1,494 each to La Crosse School Board candidates Katie Berkedal, Juan Jimenez and Merideth Garcia. These were indicated as in-kind donations for mailing services and consulting, and all three candidates won.

The party also gave small, in-kind donations ranging from $1.98-$3.96 each for 20 candidates running for county board, La Crosse and Holmen School Boards and Onalaska City Council.

"Local public officials should be focused on delivering great schools, a functional democracy, and strong public services that benefit everyone — regardless of their politics. Unfortunately, the far-right has chosen to drive divisive candidates and campaigns in local elections in La Crosse and statewide," DPW chair Ben Wikler said in a statement to the Tribune.

Wikler said that the party supported local candidates with consulting on how to engage with their field volunteers, support with mail and digital services and more.

"We're thrilled that so many public servants in La Crosse won voters' support and can now carry forward their work to make the community a better place," Wikler said, saying the party "worked to elect candidates who will be partners to Gov. Evers in his work to support things like quality public education, clean water and air, and strong local economies."

Feehan told the Tribune that the $14,000 the La Crosse County GOP spent "pales in comparison to what the Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Steve Doyle spent on behalf of Democrat candidates."

The Wisconsin Conservation Voters is an advocacy lobbying group that supports environmental policies and candidates who support pro-conservation policies and platforms. The group is nonpartisan but donates largely to Democratic candidates.

In La Crosse, the group spent a total of $5,069 on 16 county board candidates in donations of $316.25 each. These were labeled as in-kind donations for online advertising, and the group also publicly endorsed the candidates.

As for Doyle, who serves on the state Assembly and recently won reelection to the county board, filings show his committee, Friends of Steve Doyle, donated at least $419 to support fellow candidate Vicki Burke with postcards. Doyle's committee did not file a report with the state, so it's unclear if there was support for other candidates.

Feehan shared a photo of a postcard sent by Doyle's committee that promote Burke and a number of other candidates running for county board and Holmen School Board, with the message: "Keep Holmen moving forward."

Feehan also said government unions played a "big role" in electing Democrats, pointing specifically at the La Crosse Education Association. For the first time, the teacher's union made an endorsement, publicly supporting Berkedal, Garcia and Jimenez for La Crosse School Board.

In addition to the endorsements, the group gave roughly $24 to each candidate in-kind for printing materials, according to the PAC's filings.

The impact of politicizing nonpartisan races

UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky told the Tribune that while political parties being involved in local races can sometimes make it easier for voters to choose, it may also contribute to the increasing political divide.

"Increasingly, Americans gain psychological gratification from seeing their political party win, and they gain even greater psychological gratification from seeing the opposing party lose. We need to ask ourselves if it is healthy to extend this type of conflict and competition to local elections," Chergosky said.

Political parties getting involved in local races can help increase turnout, Chergosky said. But because Americans are identifying more strongly with political affiliations in recent years, politicizing nonpartisan races can make them a hotbed for partisan battles.

"Conflict between the parties has a way of spiraling out of control," Chergosky said, saying that parties pressure each other to put resources into an election and respond to different strategies, creating easy conflict.

Chergosky said, "the bottom line is that when nonpartisan elections become partisan, we'll likely see higher levels of participation in these elections, and we'll see voter psychology change in critical ways. Voters will decide based on the party affiliation of the candidates rather [than] considering other factors."

The politicization of nonpartisan races raises a few key questions, he said: "Do we want to see school boards, county boards and other local offices become partisan offices that resemble any other partisan office in politics? Do voters benefit when political parties try to expand their reach in the political system? Are the duties and responsibilities of local officeholders related in meaningful ways to the positions of political parties, or do we fundamentally misunderstand these offices when we try to view them through a partisan lens?"

Big raisers

Some candidates for local office raised thousands of dollars for their campaigns.

According to the pre-election filings, supervisor Rob Abraham raised the most of any candidate with $6,408 towards his successful election to La Crosse County Board.

Abraham received both $2,118 from the La Crosse County GOP and $150 from the Rebecca PAC.

His opponent, longtime supervisor Vicki Burke, raised $2,405 for her reelection, which included support from the DPW.

Frost was a close second to Abraham, raising $5,570 for his campaign.

Here are other county board candidates' contribution totals, all of whom received financial support from Republicans: Dennis Jacobsen with $2,150, Jordan Briskey with $2,405, Guy Valiquette with $1,818, Kevin Hoyer with $2,118, Ken Schlimgen with $2,904, and Hubert Hoffman with $1,900.

No other county board candidates had filed finance reports with the clerk as of the latest deadline.

In the often divisive Holmen School Board race, two Republican-backed candidates Chad Updike and Josh Neumann received $4,196 and $4,317 in campaign contributions, respectively.

Both candidates narrowly lost but received about $897 each from the county GOP and endorsements from the Rebecca PAC.

Incumbent Rebecca Rieber, who won reelection to the board, was exempt from filing a campaign finance report herself, but DPW filings show she received a $2 in-kind donation for consulting from the state party.

In the La Crosse School Board race, Berkedal raised the most with $4,083. Jimenez raised $3,710 and Garcia raised $2,988. Republican-backed candidate Kimberly Krejchik raised a total of $931, much of that from the La Crosse County GOP and Rebecca PAC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.