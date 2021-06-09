Gov. Evers says veto is 'on the table' for remapping bill, but mind not made up yet

Pharmacies and local walk-in clinics are tools to reach people unfamiliar with the health care systems, Evers said, over incentives.

"I know that there's been interest in doing a lottery and all that, but frankly that's a one shot thing and then that levels off, too," he said. "So I'd rather use that federal money and use that for Main Street businesses, frankly."

Another run

Evers is back on the campaign trail after announcing last week he would seek another term as governor in 2022. He said his decision to run again was based off the people and the work left unfinished.

"I do enjoy it. One of the best parts of my job is talking to people across the state of Wisconsin and I'm back on the road now, meeting with people and hearing what their needs are. That's really important and gives me a lot of hope for the future," he said.

"I'm glad to be running again. We have a lot of unfinished business," Evers said. "Whether it's around fair maps in Wisconsin, whether it's to ensure that we continue to invest in roads and mass transit and broadband in this state, and of course our public schools and our universities and our technical colleges — all those things are unfinished business.