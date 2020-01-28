Gov. Tony Evers says 'Wisconsin has a good story to tell' to help it succeed

“Wisconsin is looking different than it has before — it doesn’t look like me,” Evers said, “and we have to value that.”

But just as keeping people here will be crucial to protecting the state’s economy, like protecting Mexican immigrants who make up a good portion of dairy industry workers in Wisconsin, the state’s industries are significant to drawing people here as well, Evers said.

“People make decisions like that based on the quality of life, and that is around schools and health care and roads,” he said of people deciding to become Wisconsinites. “We need to continue to improve those areas in order to keep people here ... having young people say this is a good place to live and work.”

Evers said the state has a chance to show the rest of the country its appeal this summer when it hosts the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. The event is expected to bring roughly 50,000 people to the southeastern region and is a platform that Wisconsinites shouldn’t waste.

“We have an opportunity, a freebie frankly, to sell Wisconsin to the rest of the country,” he said. “And I feel good about it. I think we have a good story to tell.”