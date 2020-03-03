Gov. Tony Evers signs 4 bills in La Crosse to help people in recovery

Hancock emphasized how important the laws were, in particular noting how the early intervention peer-recovery coaches, who have been through the struggles of addiction themselves, are a vital part of helping people.

“They make a difference in this community each and every day,” Hancock said.

The efforts to address addiction are starting to move the needle, according to DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm. The agency reported a 10% decrease in opioid overdose deaths in 2019, a 30% decrease in opioid prescriptions in 2018 and a 16% decrease in babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“We know that one year is not a trend, but we remain cautiously optimistic that this is the beginning of a continued decrease in opioid-related deaths in La Crosse,” Palm said.

“Wisconsin truly has promoted a bipartisan set of initiatives in this space for a number of years, and it really speaks to what we can get done together,” Palm added.

The Democratic governor spoke about the need to convince the Republican-led Legislature to consider voting on taking the $1.6 billion in funds connected to a federal expansion of Medicaid, which he said would allow Wisconsin to do more to fight for those suffering from addiction and other behavioral health problems.