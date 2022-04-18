Government and corporations should share responsibility on PFAS, Godlewski says

Both the government and the corporations responsible for PFAS contaminations around the state and country need to help fund solutions, according to Wisconsin Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski.

She made that clear during a meeting with leaders on French Island Monday afternoon, where she heard about the PFAS crisis that has contaminated hundreds of wells with the toxic "forever chemicals" that don't break down over time.

On the island, which is under the jurisdiction of the town of Campbell, more than 500 wells have been found to have some level of PFAS in them. Many residents now rely on bottled water for most of their water needs and it's believed that the pollution at least in-part derived from the La Crosse Regional Airport, which is owned by the city of La Crosse.

Earlier on Monday, Godlewski unveiled her policy plan to address clean water in the state, where she's calling for a federal ban on PFAS. Additionally, she's calling for a national standard for the PFAS chemicals in drinking water (it's currently a patchwork of standards state-to-state) as well as including PFAS on the EPA's list of hazardous substances.

"It's past time that there was a ban on PFAS nationwide," La Crosse County Board supervisor Margaret Larson said of the plan.

Godlewski said it was clear to her that the state was passing the baton on the issue of PFAS and that it was time for the federal government to do its part.

Much of Godlewski's plan to address PFAS works on prevention, but for the hundreds of residents on French Island and elsewhere around the state, there is also the issue of how to eventually have safe drinking water again.

Godlewski said that funding for possible clean-up or remediation of existing pollution should fall on both the government and the corporations responsible for the PFAS chemicals.

"I think that first and foremost we need to hold corporations accountable. PFAS are manmade chemicals and we need to be looking at these corporations and really thinking through exactly how are they helping to clean up these forever chemicals?" Godlewski said.

She added that the federal government needs to invest in how exactly clean-up could be possible. "We know right now there are no real clean ways to clean up PFAS so how exactly can we be investing to make sure we've got the resources and the human capital to be able to do this?" she said.

These were some of the same things French Island leaders called for on Monday.

The small group said that businesses and lobbyists have too much power over what type of help is offered and how quickly it comes, even in the state.

Last week, a Waukesha County judge sided with the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc-based dry cleaner, which argued the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources didn't have the authority to require businesses help with the clean-up of PFAS until the state sets a standard against the chemicals.

"The first thought is about dollars and not about human health," Larson said.

And if PFAS contaminations aren't addressed, Godlewski said, it could hurt exports and businesses in Wisconsin, a state whose economy relies heavily on its natural resources.

Such an impact is being felt in other areas around the country, like in Maine, where the widespread PFAS contaminations throughout its agriculture industry is causing farms to cease sales, lose customers and in some cases, shut down.

"We're drinking from this," Godlewski said, "We're going to start seeing it in livestock, in crops, and people are going to be like: We don't want to work with Wisconsin, because everything's contaminated," she said.

Town of Campbell supervisor Lee Donahue called for more funding of research on how to break down the chemicals, especially in La Crosse where there are three higher education entities with PFAS in their backyards waiting to be studied.

She said there is preliminary research into how to break down the "forever chemicals," such as in Alaska where a group is developing a machine that fractures the chemical compound of PFAS. And at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Donahue said, there is also research underway on a microbe that can slowly break the chemicals down, though that process likely wouldn't make an impact for generations.

"Wisconsin's kind of been put on the map recently because of our PFAS contamination, but how do you pivot that? How do you say, OK we have a problem but we are determined to find the answer," Donahue said. "We could become the nationwide leader in PFAS remediation and help other states."

Godlewski agreed, saying it would build off of the Wisconsin Idea.

During her roughly one-hour meeting, Godlewski heard from leaders who are working on the ground daily to address the issue that is likely to cost tens of millions of dollars to remediate.

They shared the day-to-day struggle the island faces. They can't grow vegetables in their backyards and trees are dying. New moms are worried about breastfeeding their babies or using their water to mix formula, and even bathing their newborns. Many residents have cancer diagnoses they think might be related to the PFAS they've been unknowingly consuming for decades. People don't want to buy homes on the island. Some severely ill residents are being advised by their doctors to not even shower with the water from their well.

All the while, solutions look expensive and complex.

In the meantime, intermediate fixes such as in-home filtration systems post their own problems, such as how to dispose of the filter.

Local officials said there aren't currently regulations on how to throw the filters out, though Larson said the La Crosse County Landfill won't accept them. That leaves residents with options that might cause ripple contamination.

"We can't keep rearranging PFAS," Donahue said. "We can't just move it from here to here and say, 'Oh, we solved the problem.'"

